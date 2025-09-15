Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has shared a throwback picture from his early days in New York, sparking nostalgia and admiration from his followers. The photo was taken at Purnima Restaurant in Times Square two decades ago, when the Indian-born chef had just begun his culinary journey in the United States.





Today, Khanna is celebrated worldwide for championing Indian cuisine and for his Michelin-starred restaurant Bungalow in New York, dedicated to his late sister Radha. The chef said the journey from those early days to his current success has been "worth every single step."





"About 20 years ago, at Purnima Restaurant in Times Square... A long, long journey - worth every single step. Back then, I had no idea that this passion, consistency, and love for Indian culture would one day become a turning point for Indian cuisine in the Western world. Thank you to everyone who stood by me, and to those who stood against me - I am here because of you," he wrote.







Khanna also used the post to thank the women who shaped his life - his grandmother, mother, and sister. "When I left home in 2000, I told my grandmother, 'I'm going to America to win an award no Indian chef has ever received - The Michelin.' When that moment came, my first thought was of her. I had kept my promise," he said.





Reflecting on his sister Radha's influence, he added, "The journey shifted again when Radha reminded me: 'Making a restaurant is easy. Creating a shrine for Indian cuisine and culture is the true step forward.' And Maa's words still guide me: Raise the waters so high that every boat of our country shall rise with pride."





Khanna signed off his note with a reminder of his mission: "Today, with the same devotion and passion, we welcome hundreds of guests every single day - carrying forward not just food, but the spirit of India."

Earlier this year, the chef had revealed how his mother inspired the vision behind Bungalow, his New York restaurant that has quickly become a landmark for Indian fine dining.