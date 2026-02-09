Chitrangda Singh has long been admired for her radiant skin and ageless charm, which often leaves fans curious about her wellness secrets. Known for embracing simple yet effective habits, the actress credits her glow to a disciplined routine rather than elaborate treatments. While many rely heavily on facials or expensive skincare, Chitrangda believes true beauty begins from within. Her approach focuses on clean eating, consistency and mindful lifestyle choices. And interestingly, one particular morning practice has played a major role in helping her feel lighter and healthier. Curious what it is? The actress swears by a powerful juice blend she has been following for years.





In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Chitrangda revealed that she has been committed to a specific morning juice routine for the last two and a half years, and she believes it has played a significant role in improving her overall health. Made with half a karela, one beetroot and five amlas, the cold-pressed, fibre-rich blend is something she consumes first thing in the morning. According to her, this mixture helps cleanse the system, supports digestion and contributes to naturally glowing skin.





Discussing the drink's impact on promoting internal cleansing, Chitrangda explained how she prepares and consumes it. She recommends making sure you are at home after drinking it and avoiding stepping out for at least two hours, since it may send you rushing to the loo in the beginning. She suggests that the adjustment period is temporary, and once the body adapts, the routine becomes much easier. She also considers it one of the best things you can do for your skin.





Emphasising her belief in holistic beauty practices, Chitrangda added that facials and creams do not do much if the lifestyle behind them is not clean. She stressed the importance of eating well, maintaining discipline, juicing vegetables and eating on time, explaining that these habits form a process and eventually become a lifestyle. When asked whether maintaining such discipline is difficult, she admitted with a smile, "Yes, beauty is painful."





For Chitrangda, it all comes back to eating clean and staying consistent. And looking at her, it is easy to see how well that philosophy works.