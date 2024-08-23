In today's digital age, the internet has made it easier for people to share their unique food preferences and creations, resulting in a plethora of bizarre food combinations that have become surprisingly popular. From rasgulla momos and chocolate Maggi to dal makhni ice cream roll, it seems like no food pairing is off-limits anymore. The latest example of this is the Chocolate Ice Cream Pakora, a creation that has left the internet scratching their heads. The combination of the words "Chocolate Ice Cream Pakora" itself don't belong together. And yet, someone decided to bring this unlikely union to life.





A video surfaced on social media, showing a man preparing this unconventional snack. He took a scoop of chocolate ice cream, coated it in a thick pakora batter, and then submerged it in hot oil for deep-frying. The result was a crispy, golden-brown exterior giving way to a gooey, chocolatey centre. “Icecream pakode | Food experiment video only ( Do not try at Home ),” the caption of the video read.





Watch the video here:







Needless to say, people were quick to react to this yet another bizarre food combo.





A user commented, “What kind of visual torture is this?”





“Justice for ice cream please,” another said.





A person said, “Wasn't gonna try at home but thanks.”





“At this point, the fault is in me that I am part of this app,” a comment read.





Some time ago, a thread on X asked users to share their favourite bizarre food combinations, and the responses were quite interesting. Some of the unusual pairings included:

Biryani with mayonnaise

Instant noodles with ketchup

Strawberry with pizza

Chips with dal chawal

Crisps with Chocolate

Gulab jamun with ketchup

Pizza and strawberry

Chawal with cheeni (rice with sugar)

Crisps and daal chaval

Cheetos cheese chips with yoghurt

Tortilla chips and peanut butter

French fries and vanilla ice cream

While some combinations were met with disbelief, others expressed interest in trying them.





Do you have a bizarre combo of your own? Let us know.