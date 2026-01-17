Birthdays are always special, and when your favourite homemade delights come into play, they become even more memorable. Content creator Sarah Sarosh's family recently celebrated her 27th birthday in a truly foodie way. Her mother prepared not one or two, but 27 dishes. A video uploaded on Instagram takes viewers through the massive spread. The clip opens with the birthday girl entering her home, completely surprised by the lavish decorations and the elaborate food arrangements.





The video then offers a sneak peek of her mother preparing some last-minute dishes before the family gathers around a table laden with a variety of food. As excitement fills the room, Sarah says, "27 dishes because I'm turning 27. This is like my birthday gift." Sharing her heartfelt reaction, she adds, "So good, Mummy. I need only you in my life."

The spread included various fried chicken pieces, wings, small samosas, and glasses of Pina Colada and Rasna. There were several bowls containing what appeared to be salads, pastas, and mixed vegetable dishes. A round chocolate cake with frosting sat at the centre of the table, accompanied by dishes like prawn sushi, prawn fry, dahi ke kabab, stuffed potatoes, tandoori prawns, and chicken Schezwan.

Watch the full video below:

Needless to say, the internet had a lot to say about the clip. The comments section quickly turned into a celebration of both the grand feast and the mother's effort behind it.





One user wrote, "Sarah's parents have set the standards high. First giving 50 gifts on her 25th birthday and now 27 dishes. You are so lucky to have such amazing parents."





Another added, "This is what a mother's love looks like."





"I want to know all the dishes," read one comment.





An Instagrammer said, "Aunty and her massive birthday surprises."





A humorous remark read, "My mom said this is AI."





The content creator's 27th birthday was indeed a foodie paradise. Don't you think? Moments like these remind us how food can turn simple occasions into unforgettable memories.