Imagine turning leftover rice into a creamy delight! One of the things that often worries us is what to do with leftover rice. But what if there's a culinary hack that not only tantalises your taste buds but also makes good use of last night's rice? A content creator named Maya, who shares plant-based food recipes, showcased one such innovation in a video that's been doing the rounds on the internet. The video begins with her asking, "Did you know you can turn your leftover rice into ice cream?" She then shares her creative recipe.





Maya puts the leftover rice into a blender, adds milk, sugar, and salt, and blends it into a smooth paste. Next, she whips vegan cream - reminding viewers not to forget to do it "with love." Then, she folds the rice mix into the whipped cream, saying, "Fold it in carefully until beautiful." She transfers the mixture to a container and freezes it. Finally, at the "moment of truth," she explains, "I let it thaw for a couple of minutes and served it with a dust of cinnamon."





During the taste test, Maya says, "That's like milk rice ice-cream," giving a thumbs up and declaring the recipe "self-approved." She shared the inspiration behind the "(R)ICE CREAM" in the caption of the video, writing, "I saw Elanne Boake Jeong (Food & Travel Videographer) making mango sticky rice ice cream and I was intrigued... It actually works and tastes really good (like rice pudding as ice cream)!"





Here's the recipe for one batch of rice cream with 12 hours of prep time:





Ingredients:

300g cooked rice (Maya used sticky rice)

300ml milk (Maya used vanilla soy milk)

70g sugar

A pinch of salt

300ml vegan whipping cream

Instructions:

Blend until smooth

Whip it up until stiff peaks and fold in the rice mix

Transfer to a container, cover, and freeze overnight

Let it thaw briefly before serving with a dust of cinnamon

Take a look at the video here:

The video instantly piqued the interest of foodies. A user revealed, "Awesome! My brain already wants to attempt this with brown, red, or wild rice." Another person shared, "How wonderfully imaginative and creative! Perfect for our next heatwave." Someone added, "In Iran, we have a dessert called 'Shir-Berenj,' which is a kind of rice pudding made of rice, milk, sugar, and rose water. It's so delicious. I think you'll like it." "You're so creative," read a comment. Meanwhile, a foodie suggested, "Oh, imagine topping it with mangoes."

We're simply stunned by the unique innovation of rice cream. Aren't you?