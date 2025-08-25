In some parts of the world, food is not only served fresh but also alive. For example, in Korea, octopuses are eaten while their tentacles are still wriggling on the plate. Meanwhile, as a part of some seafood traditions in China and Japan, shrimp or fish are consumed while they are still moving. Along similar lines, an old video of one such culinary escapade has gone viral on X, but for an unpleasant twist. The clip showed a Chinese woman being bitten by a live shrimp at a restaurant while she was about to eat it.





The video opens to the woman holding a shrimp with its antenna and trying to put it into a burning hot bowl where some crabs are already visible. However, the animal wriggled free from her grip and landed on the table. The woman tried to pick it up with chopsticks but failed in the attempt. While doing so, the shrimp suddenly slipped and fell on her hand. In an unpredictable move, the animal bit her hand, refusing to let go, making the woman scream in pain. A staff member rushed to her aid and, after a great ordeal, managed to take the shrimp off her hand.

Watch the full video below:

The internet didn't waste time reacting to the video.





A critic pointed out, “I don't understand why people don't think cooking fish and underwater creatures alive is okay. They feel the same pain as any other living creature; they just don't make noise to let you know. Imagine cooking a pig alive like this, no difference.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another quipped, “She feels her own pain so deeply. But the animal that is cooked alive — think about its pain.”

“She deserves to suffer because that's what she wanted for the poor animal,” read a stern comment.

“Looks like that Shrimp wasn't too happy about being on the menu!” joked a user.

“Why do humans eat animals when there is so much food, veggies available?” asked one person.

“That was terrifying,” admitted an individual.

So far, the video has received over 7.7 million views.