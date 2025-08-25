Shabana Azmi often delights her followers with candid foodie and travel updates on her Instagram page. Among her most recent posts was a restaurant recommendation, and it immediately caught our attention. Over the weekend, Shabana Azmi and her husband, Javed Akhtar, dropped by Malgudi in Mumbai. This new restaurant has been established by renowned composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan. The establishment serves soulful South Indian food, including but not restricted to classics like dosas and idlis. The first branch is located in the suburbs of the city.





Shabana Azmi was full of praise for the food. Although she hasn't shared photos of the dishes (yet), her caption captures her appreciation perfectly. She wrote, "For the best cuisine from the South of India, personally curated by @shankar.mahadevan, rush to MALGUDI." Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar posed for a special photo together during their visit. Take a look below:

Shankar Mahadevan's Malgudi restaurant has been inspired by the iconic fictional town of the same name created by the legendary writer R. K. Narayan. Shankar has reportedly curated all the dishes on the menu. He once revealed, "Food has always been close to my heart. I've loved cooking and sharing meals with loved ones just as much as I've loved music." In a recent video with Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan also explained that the new restaurant will allow diners to try a unique, lesser-known delicacy called Mulbagal Dosa. He said that it is made using a 100-year-old recipe.





Malgudi's first outlet has opened on SV Road in Borivali West. It will be followed by two more in Lower Parel and Chembur.

