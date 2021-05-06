Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases across India, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced that the cricket academy he runs with his brother and cricketer Irfan Pathan, will provide free meals to those who have been infected and are recuperating at home in South Delhi. In a recent tweet, he stated that as the nation is in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic, it has become "our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need". Delhi is currently under a lockdown since April 19, which is scheduled to be lifted in the morning of May 10.











A similar tweet was also shared by Irfan Pathan.











In a separate tweet, Yusuf Pathan further shared the procedure to seek help from the academy and also gave its contact number. As per the post, people in need of meals will have to fill a form and COVID meals will be delivered to their doorstep.











The initiative by the Pathan brothers has been lauded by people on Twitter. One user wrote, "Proud of bhaijaan." Another comment read, "Pathan Brother always helps people."





Impressed with the initiative, a third user expressed his wish to be a part of the initiative. "Hello @iamyusufpathan, please let me know how I can donate to CAP. I am living in the UK and really want to help out," the tweet read.











Yususf Pathan has been regularly sharing information about people infected by COVID-19 in need of medical care and hospital beds. Recently, he shared details of a charitable trust run by his father and asked people in Vadodara, Gujarat, to contact it if they need any assistance with food kits. He also urged everyone to remain calm and help each other in this difficult time.











This heart-warming initiative impressed us to the core. What's your thought about the same? Let us know in the comments below.