COVID Curry And Mask Naan, Jodhpur Eatery's COVID Special Dishes Are Going Viral  

Weeks after a Madurai eatery made news for selling 'Mask Parottas' to increase awareness about the COVID pandemic and safety precautions, a modest Rajasthan restaurant is making ripples on the internet. In an attempt to win back customers who have become wary of eating out, Vedic restaurant of Jodhpur has come up with interesting new additions to their menu.





With the unlock policies in place, many restaurants are reopening with new safety guidelines; however, the number of diners have reduced drastically, which has led to a decrease in demand and colossal losses for the entire sector.





To revive the business, the eatery has come up with 'mask naans' and 'COVID curry'. While the former is a face mask-shaped butter naan or flatbread roasted on tandoor, the latter is a feisty version of malai kofta with fried vegetable balls that are shaped to resemble the COVID-19.





Restaurant's owner, Anil Kumar says these two new dishes are his brainchild.





"The time is such that people get attracted only if you try something new. So, we have added corona to our menu so that people like it and somehow learn to live with coronavirus as well," he added.

He further added that his restaurant is ensuring proper social distancing and sanitisation norms.











It is not just the shape and quirky names that are meant to woo the customers, the COVID curry is made with extra herbs and spices that are known to boost immunity and good for overall.





