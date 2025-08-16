A Dubai-based NRI has set social media abuzz after sharing his shock at the high price of a cup of tea during a recent trip to India. Parikshit Balochi, who earns in dirhams, expected to feel affluent when visiting his home country. But reality, he says, was quite the opposite. "I am an NRI, I was not supposed to feel gareeb (poor) in India," Balochi remarked in an Instagram video that has since garnered over 536K views. The trigger for his viral rant? A simple cup of chai (tea) at a Mumbai five-star hotel that came with a price tag of Rs 1,000.





"Rs 1,000 is what we used to put on the stock market when I left India. What is happening?" he said, humorously highlighting the stark contrast between the past and the present day. Traditionally, NRIs have enjoyed returning to India because their earnings in foreign currencies made local luxuries significantly more affordable. Balochi, however, points out that this advantage seems to be dwindling.

"Doston, we had a deal. The deal was that I come to India, and everything feels cheap. Main paisa udaaun because main dirhams aur dollars mein kama raha hun (I spend lavishly because I earn in dirhams and dollars)," he said. Watch the complete viral video here:

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, particularly around food and beverage costs. Many commented on the contrast between high-end and street-level options.





One user wrote, "Just avoid going to 4-5 star places to drink tea, you will feel normal and try sadak ki chai for less than a dollar and momos!!"





A few comments defended the pricing logic of luxury hotels. "There is a certain way you spend money, dude. If at a 5-star hotel you had a tea, it would definitely cost you Rs 1000 and more," noted one.





Another added, "There are decent hotels where you will get a decent chai for 4 Dirhams. The sadak [street] chai is 1 Dirham. If you are drinking chai in a 5-star restaurant, you are obviously rich bhai. I feel your rant is not fair to India."





One user commented, "This man is just showing off his wealth creation. A cup of chai is still available for Rs 10. If you stay in a five-star hotel or sip tea in a fancy restaurant, then obviously you will have to shell out more. Education is important."





Another quipped, "2025 India: Where even pani puri asks for a credit score."





Some compared luxury pricing with everyday items, highlighting the impact on middle-class consumers. "I felt the same. One packet of cheddar cheese is pricier in India than in Dubai-but middle-class incomes are not still matchable. So it's hard for the middle class to continue spending on such items, and they remain aspirational somehow," shared a user.





Another remarked, "It happened exactly to me too, a normal vada pav at Mumbai airport costs Rs 400."

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.