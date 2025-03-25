Isn't it frustrating when a headache strikes without warning? The sudden, throbbing pain can be infuriating, prompting many to reach for pain relief. Others turn to a cup of tea or coffee, hoping it will ease the discomfort. If you're a caffeine enthusiast, you know the calming sensation that comes with that first sip - it's almost magical, isn't it? But does tea or coffee genuinely help soothe headaches, or could it actually make them worse? Recently, Dietitian Sejal Ahuja shared her views on Instagram, revealing the real truth behind this common belief.

Can You Rely On Tea Or Coffee For Your Headaches?

According to Sejal, caffeine provides temporary relief by constricting blood vessels. However, in the long run, it can actually worsen headaches. She explains that headaches can be triggered by various factors, such as stress, anxiety, dehydration, or other underlying health issues. If your headache is due to dehydration, drinking tea or coffee can make it worse, as caffeine has a dehydrating effect. So, while you may feel an instant boost of energy and relief, it won't be long before that headache returns.

If Not Tea Or Coffee, What Other Drinks Should You Consume For Headaches?

For headache relief, consider alternatives to tea and coffee. Staying hydrated is key, so drink plenty of water or other fluids. You can try calming options like ginger tea, green tea, or fruit-infused water. Additionally, a small piece of dark chocolate may help alleviate headache symptoms. And remember, it's always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice on managing headaches.

How Much Caffeine Is Safe?

Experts suggest that up to 400 mg of caffeine per day (about 4 cups of coffee or 8 cups of tea) is safe for most adults. However, if you're feeling jittery or experiencing frequent headaches, your intake might be too high. Listen to your body, sometimes, less is more!

While caffeine can offer quick relief, relying on it too much may backfire. Moderation is key, and staying hydrated is always the best remedy.