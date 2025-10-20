There are different types of noodles available in the market. They mainly vary by shape and base ingredient. Have you ever heard of Miracle Noodles? Also known as shirataki noodles, this specific food offers miraculous health benefits and hence its name. Even Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a fan of shirataki noodles, which she loves to have with spicy sauce. In Japanese, the word "shirataki" refers to "white waterfall", which aptly describes the noodles' translucent colour. Wondering what makes this delicacy unique? Find out more below.

What Are Miracle Noodles?

Shirataki noodles are made from glucomannan, a type of fibre that comes from the root of the konjac plant. Komjac is a root vegetable that grows in parts of Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. Shirataki noodles consist of 97 per cent water and 3 per cent glucomannan fibre, are low in calories and contain little to no digestible carbs. A thick blend of glucomannan flour, regular water and a pinch of lime is all that it takes to make them. Interestingly, the mixture also allows the noodles to hold their shape. Later, they are boiled and then shaped into noodles or rice-like pieces.

Possible Health Benefits Of Miracle Noodles

Supports Digestive Health: Since shirataki noodles are rich in glucomannan, which has water-absorbent properties, they slow digestion and help you feel full, and delay nutrient absorption. Promotes Weight Loss: On par with their lip-smacking taste, shirataki noodles are considered a great food for weight-loss diets. As a result of feeling full, you tend to eat less and avoid snacking. Stabilises Blood Sugar Levels: Consuming shirataki noodles can help prevent sudden blood sugar spikes when eaten with high-carb meals. Relieves Constipation: Shirataki noodles may increase stool frequency and improve bowel movements, promoting better stool consistency.

Deepika Padukone's Chef On Shirataki Noodles

Some time ago, celebrity chef Harsh Dixit opened up about how his clients, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, love shirataki noodle specialities. The chef, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, said, "I have made this chicken and pork ramen for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone." Speaking about the secret recipe, he shared, "There's the tare (the seasoning base), often soy or miso, the broth, noodles, protein, and toppings. But I've started seasoning the broth directly instead of using tare. That trick has been a hit with all my clients."





For Deepika Padukone, Chef Harsh Dixit cooked two broths: Shio tare (light and clear) and Tori Paitan (rich and creamy) made from classic alkaline noodles and Shirataki noodles. "They're called Miracle Noodles, virtually zero calories," he revealed before adding that Deepika specially requested the noodles to be "ultra-hot, extra spicy". He added, "It hit the spot for her, and she asked for seconds."

