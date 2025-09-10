Belated birthday wishes to Dua Padukone Singh! The daughter of superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned one on September 8, 2025. Two days later, her mother gave us a glimpse at her birthday cake. It was extra special because it was baked by Deepika Padukone herself. Sharing a photo of the yummy-looking cake, she wrote, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!" What also caught our eyes was how decadent the cake seemed to be. We're guessing it's predominantly made of dark chocolate. There was no plain or light buttercream visible in between the layers. The cake exuded homely comfort and indulgence in a way that only food made by moms can!





Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Anniversary Post For Deepika Padukone Proves She Loves Desserts - See Pics





Take a look at Deepika Padukone's cake for her daughter Dua below:

Chocolate Cake Recipe Inspired By Deepika Padukone's Cake For Daughter Dua's Birthday

If you want to recreate Dua's birthday cake at home, we have a recipe that may give you similar results. While we don't know for sure what ingredients Deepika Padukone used, the final result looks to be a rustic home-style moist chocolate cake without any buttercream or fudge. Here's an easy recipe you can try:

Ingredients:

1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour

1 cup (200 g) sugar

1/2 cup (45 g) unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup (120 ml) vegetable oil (or melted butter for richer taste)

2 eggs (room temp) - or 1/2 cup yoghurt for eggless

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup (120 ml) milk

1/2 cup (120 ml) hot water or hot coffee (makes it extra moist and enhances chocolate flavour)

Method:

Preheat oven to 175 degrees C (350 degrees F). Grease a round 8-inch cake pan, and line the bottom with parchment if possible. In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add oil, eggs (or yoghurt), vanilla, and milk. Whisk until smooth. Slowly pour in the hot water/coffee, whisking gently. The batter will look thin; that's what makes it moist. Pour into the pan and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. You can dust with powdered sugar or leave it plain.

This recipe should give you a soft, moist, chocolatey and fuss-free cake. It's the kind of treat that will bring back memories of childhood birthdays.





We hope Deepika Padukone shares more photos of cakes she bakes in future!

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's 'First Experience With Cooking' Was Hilariously 'Egg-Cellent'