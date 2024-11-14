Deepika Padukone is a big fan of all things sweet. How do we know? Well, it was her husband and actor Ranveer Singh who revealed the secret in his latest Instagram post. On November 14, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer are celebrating their 6th marriage anniversary. On the special occasion, Ranveer shared a carousel of pictures and videos showcasing some unseen glimpses of Deepika. All foodie photos stand as clear proof that Deepika loves sweet treats. One adorable picture shows Deepika holding two ice-creams. One of them was a vanilla cone and the other appeared to be a cookie dough cup ice cream. Was she planning to indulge in both? Deepika's cheeky smile indicates that the answer was probably a yes.

Also Read:Proof That Deepika Padukone Is the Ultimate Dessert Lover!

In the following slide, Deepika Padukone can be seen digging into a scrumptious plate of pancakes, topped with fresh vanilla ice cream and drizzled with gooey chocolate syrup. The actress took a spoonful and Ranveer, like a dotting husband, captured the picture-perfect moment. “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day. Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone. I love you,” read the side note. This anniversary is extra special as the couple welcomed their baby girl Dua on September 8 this year.

Previously, Deepika Padukone treated herself to some cheesy pizzas. After all, who does not love pizzas? Deepika, might be a strict fitness enthusiast, but come on, even she deserves a cheat day once in a while, right foodies? In the picture posted on Instagram, the Bollywood diva offered fans a delicious glimpse of the Italian dish. The pizza oozed with cheese and came with tomato slices on the top. Some other garnishing ingredients were sprinkled on top too. “Deepika's super-relatable caption read, “Drools”. Click here to know more while we await more foodie posts from Deepika Padukone.