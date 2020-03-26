Delhi Government Begins 'Hunger Helpline' To Ensure Food Supply During Lockdown

Hunger helpline has been started by the Delhi government.

Highlights Delhi Government has started a new initiative of 'Hunger Helpline'

The aim is to give free cooked meals to the homeless

There are 11 helplines for the 11 districts of Delhi

Novel Coronavirus is a respiratory virus that transmits through contact with an infected person. A countrywide lockdown has been declared to prevent the virus from spreading further in India. People have been asked to stay at least a metre away from each other in case they need to go out, while practicing quarantine and social distancing at home. Though essential supplies and groceries would be maintained for the general public, a valid concern that arose was the availability of food for the destitute and homeless. The Delhi Government has taken a step in the direction by starting a new 'Hunger Helpline' for the same purpose.





The Delhi government on Wednesday issued new 'Hunger Helpline' numbers to ensure that people get food during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. There are 11 numbers that are currently active, one for each district in the national capital.





Chief Secretary also says that regular access to cooked food will be ensured for everyone. "There may be certain homeless, destitute, deprived or distressed members of the society who may not have enough means to access cooked food. Therefore, in order to ensure regular access to cooked food for these people, a Hunger Helpline will be operational between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the control rooms set up in all the offices of the District Magistrates in Delhi," said an order issued by the Chief Secretary.





The helpline will guide and assist people to the nearest night shelter for availing a cooked meal. The helpline numbers currently in use are: East district (8375879007), North East (9136469416), Central (7428210545), New Delhi (7290978054), North (8595364814), Shahdara (8595269577), South East (7048998835), West (8595269589), South (9818523225), South West (9871662109) and North West (8595552073).





We hope to see more such initiatives across the country to ensure steady supply of food for everyone!







