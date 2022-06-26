Divyanka Tripathi has a soft corner for food. The actress enjoys a wide range of delicacies from time to time and shares the joy with her Instafam. Now, being a part of the entertainment industry, one has to be strict about their diet and food habits to remain in shape and work out every day. So, considering this, someone seems to have sent a healthy treat to Divyanka. Her recent Instagram Stories featured two boxes. One is seen filled with almonds and the other one shows crushed dry fruits and what looked like black seeds. Divyanka asked, “Who sent this”, and added, “Keto hain kya? (is this a part of the keto diet?)”





Take a look:

This is not the first time we saw Divyanka Tripathi staying true to a keto diet. A few days ago, the actress treated herself to mouth-watering delights. She satiated her sweet tooth with yummy delicacies that were evidently a part of a keto diet plan. Her Instagram Stories featured two delicacies. Divyanka devoured a peanut butter-like dessert topped with a biscuit crumble. Not just that but we could also see a delicious-looking crepe kept beside it. She captioned the Stories by saying, “Thank you for these keto desserts @gracy_divek.”

It's amazing how Divyanka Tripathi balances her fitness regime, and diet plans and yet indulges in sinful dishes. What's even more delightful is to see the way she often comes up with healthy twists to savour drool-worthy foods. Divyanka once shared a snapshot of a doughnut box that was sugar-free and gluten-free. The scrumptious sweet delights were topped with chocolate. She wrote, “Thank you,” along with the hashtags “gluten-free” and “sugar-free.”





Divyanka Tripathi also enjoys some desi food and we have proof. During winters, we saw her gorging on ever-famous sarso ka saag and makki ki roti. She dropped a snippet of her drool-worthy platter on Instagram Stories when she went to Punjab. Her desi Indian meal included makki ki roti topped with ghee and sarson ka saag. There were a few cucumber slices as well, kept on the side.





We can't wait to see what Divyanka Tripathi has on her platter next!