Over the years, the keto diet has taken over the world of fitness. The craze, at one point, was so much that our explore feeds were filled with keto recipes. Thanks to that, many people completely adapted to those recipes or included them in some of their meals. And you know who seems to be following these recipes? None other than popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi! Since her debut in DD's Akash Vani, Divyanka has made a mark in the industry. While she is famous for her on-screen skills, you would be surprised to know that she is also a foodie who has never shied away from indulgence! Her culinary stories are well known on social media, where she can be seen enjoying a variety of delectable dishes from time to time. Recently, she gave us a glimpse of her keto diet, and needless to say that we are drooling over it!





Taking to Instagram, Divyanka posted a snapshot of her keto dessert. On her plate, we could spot a peanut butter-like dessert. This dessert is topped with a biscuit crumble. Just beside it, there is a delicious-looking crepe. In her story, she wrote, "Thank you for these keto desserts @gracy_divek." Take a look at it here:

Instagram image by Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka isn't hesitant about sharing her many indulgences; her gastronomic experiences have frequently made us drool. Earlier than this, she expressed her fondness for ice cream by referring to it as the path to her heart. She made a post about the same on Instagram. She can be seen gleefully dipping into an ice cream container in her Instagram image, which she captioned with, "You should always follow your heart...Mine usually takes me to the freezer." You can read all about it here.

As Divyanka keeps sharing her delicious foodie adventures, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.