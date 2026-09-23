Fibre is having a moment online, thanks to the growing conversation around "fibremaxxing". But Dr Shriram Nene's take on the trend is a little closer to home. He points out that many of the foods being discussed under this new term are already sitting in Indian kitchens.

Indian Kitchens Have Been Doing It All Along

Dr Shriram Nene recently shared his take on "fibremaxxing" in a post on X, pointing out that many foods being associated with the trend are already part of everyday Indian meals.

"Somewhere, a bowl of dal is wondering why it needed a rebrand," he wrote. He added that while fibremaxxing has "given fibre a moment in the spotlight", increasing fibre intake can start with familiar foods such as dal, chana, rajma, vegetables and whole fruit.





Fibremaxxing is about deliberately increasing the amount of fibre in your diet. Dr Nene's presents it in a simple way. He says that instead of chasing new or complicated foods, people can build their fibre intake through everyday plant foods.





According to him, the "original fibre squad" includes dal and chana, whole fruit, whole grains, and vegetables. He also advises people to mix their fibre sources across the day.





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Dr Nene cites the WHO's general recommendation of at least 25 grams of fibre a day for adults.

However, rather than trying to reach that amount suddenly, it's always better to build towards it with a variety of plant foods. "Your gut doesn't need a surprise challenge," he wrote.





The idea is to give your digestive system time to adjust instead of making a sudden, major change to your diet. Dr Nene also notes that people with a digestive condition should check what suits them with their clinician.

Why Dal Fits Into The Conversation

Fibremaxxing may sound like a new wellness trend, but the foods being recommended are hardly new to Indian households. Dal, chana, rajma, vegetables and whole grains have been part of everyday Indian meals for years. The trend has simply created a new vocabulary around eating more fibre, but Indian food already offers several familiar ways to do it.





For anyone looking to maximise their fibre intake, reinventing your entire diet isn't the goal. It can simply begin with familiar foods like dal, chana, rajma, vegetables, whole fruit and whole grains. Or, in Dr Nene's words, "Your dal has entered the chat."