Chai, one of the most beloved drinks in India, is not just revered and loved but can also be experimented with in so many ways. While people love sipping on chai every day, there are also many who keep experimenting with it, going beyond its usual flavours. For now, we are stuck with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's unique recipe. Yes, you guessed it right! It includes chai, but with a twist we didn't know could exist. He has dropped the recipe for Chai Cheesecake, and we can't get over it. The dessert brings together the warmth of chai and the creaminess of cheesecake, basically giving us the best of both worlds.

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The chef has listed the ingredients and procedure for all those who would love to experiment with chai.

Ingredients

Tea leaves - 2 tsps

Green cardamom powder - ½ tsp

Carrageenan (veg gelatin) - 1 tbsp

Milk - ½ cup

Glucose biscuits + for garnish - 10-15

Melted butter - 2 tbsps

Cream cheese - 1¼ cups

Whipped cream - 1 cup

Method of preparing Chai cheesecake:

Start by heating a cup of water in a deep nonstick pan. Add tea leaves and green cardamom powder and brew for about two to three minutes. Meanwhile, take carrageenan in a bowl and add about half a cup of water before mixing well. Add milk to the tea mixture and bring it to a boil. Once done, strain and set aside. Crush glucose biscuits and transfer them to a bowl. Add melted butter and blend well. Transfer the mixture to the base of individual cutting glasses and press well. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, take the cream cheese in a bowl and beat well till light and fluffy. Fold in the whipped cream. Make sure you do this with light hands. Strain the carrageenan mixture, add the tea mixture and mix well. Pipe this mixture on top of the biscuit layer in the cutting glasses and refrigerate for a couple of hours. In the end, all you have to do is garnish with glucose biscuits and serve cold.

In the caption, Sanjeev wrote, “Agar chai aur cheesecake saath aa jaayein, toh kuch aisa hi banega (When chai and cheesecake come together, this is what you get). Chai ki warmth, cheesecake ki creaminess aur thoda sa crunch (The warmth of chai, the creaminess of cheesecake and a little crunch), all packed into these little Chai Cheesecake Cups.

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Because chai sirf peene ke liye thodi hai. Kabhi kabhi dessert mein bhi aa sakti hai. (Because chai isn't meant to be enjoyed only as a drink. Sometimes, it can make its way into a dessert too).”





What are you waiting for? Skip your usual cup of chai today and try this instead for something new.