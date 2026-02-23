There are some places in Goa that stay with you long after you leave, and for me, Como Agua in Vagator is now on that list. Located on a lush tropical patch overlooking the Arabian Sea, this restaurant and bar feels almost hidden from the rest of the world. I had visited it earlier when it was known mainly for its pizzas and Negronis, but this recent visit made it clear that the space has grown into something much bigger.





The first thing that draws you in is the architecture. The walls and roofs woven from lantana give the entire place a warm, earthy charm. As the sun begins to set, the golden light falls through the trees and the view of the sea feels like a reward for simply being there.

The heart of Como Agua is still its pizza, but the team has raised the standard with impressive attention to detail. The dough is slow fermented for nearly two days, hand worked with premium 00 flour, and rested long enough to build that airy, soft structure. When the pie finally comes out of the oven, you can see the perfect leopard spots on the crust. It is light yet chewy, and the balance is something you feel with each bite.

What surprised me most, however, was their decision to make mozzarella in-house. The cheese is crafted using fresh A2 milk without preservatives, and it shows. The flavour is creamy and rich, and it lifts even the simplest pizza. The Classic Margherita is the best example of this purity, with clean flavours, honest ingredients, and no theatrics.

But for those who like bolder flavours, there are options that stay memorable. The Hot Head pizza, with house hot sauce, roasted garlic, jalapenos, mushrooms, and a soft basil ricotta mousse, manages to strike a balance between heat, comfort, and freshness.





During my meal, I tried quite a few dishes and drinks. The Zucchini Fritters arrived first. They were crisp on the outside, soft inside, and paired beautifully with a homemade sweet chilli dip. Then came the Parma Pizza. The light base, fresh tomato basil sauce, velvety mozzarella, Parma ham, and capers worked well together. The Hot Honey & Double Pepperoni was easily one of the finest pepperoni pizzas I have had. It was spicy, sweet, and balanced. My daughter wanted a white sauce pasta, and the staff happily customised it for her. She polished it off, which says enough.





The cocktails were another highlight. Shack Life - The name only made me try it - living the shack life, drinking the shack like. And the drink did not disappoint. The vodka cocktail with cucumber, house banana liqueur, sesame, and lime, was refreshing and light. Badem Badem, a tequila drink with jamun, black jaggery, and pickle notes, offered an unexpected depth. My favourite, though, was Habanero Picante, a lively mix of habanero peppers, coriander, lime, and agave.





Did you notice? All the food items have homemade ingredients, besides the cheese. And the cocktails have no added artificial sugar!

With its gentle music, sea view, thoughtful food, and warm hospitality, Como Agua is a place where you can spend a relaxed evening. It is easy to see why it remains a favourite for both locals and travellers who want food that is genuine, balanced, and full of character. I can't wait to go back on my next Goa trip.

