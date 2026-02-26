Imtiaz Ali is a foodie at heart, and the filmmaker often shares sneak peeks of his culinary indulgences on Instagram. Recently, he visited Remy's in Delhi, a restaurant known for its pizzas, pastas and other Italian fare. In a now-viral Instagram post, Imtiaz Ali is seen posing with the restaurant staff. Although the dishes he savoured were not revealed, the filmmaker was spotted interacting with fellow food lovers at the restaurant.





The post, shared by Remy's official handle, featured the caption: "Having Imtiaz Ali Khan at Remy's was truly a pinch-me moment for us! Thank you for choosing our little food paradise and blessing us with your presence. It was an absolute delight to serve you and welcome you into the Remy's family. Great conversations, delicious bites and beautiful memories - that's what we live for! Can't wait to host you again soon at Remy's!"





Also Read: From Kachoris To Biryani, Imtiaz And Sajid Ali's Lucknow Visit Was All About Food

Check out the Instagram post below:

Imtiaz Ali often shares his favourite food recommendations with his followers on Instagram. Earlier, the filmmaker visited Amritsar and revealed the tea joint he swears by. He posted a picture of the famous Giani Tea Stall on his Instagram Stories. In the caption, he wrote, "While in Amritsar you are not allowed to miss." Read the full story here.





Before this, Imtiaz expressed his love for another Amritsari classic. He shared a glimpse of Harish Pehalwan's Dhaba, a spot known for its kulchas. The carousel post included a snapshot of the preparation process, where workers were seen skilfully rolling out dough and preparing a flavourful potato filling infused with traditional spices and onions. However, the next image truly captured the essence of his visit - a golden-brown, perfectly baked Amritsari kulcha, served piping hot and ready to be savoured.





The side note read, "A chef with attitude is a recipe for great food! They know what they are serving. Presenting my favourite from a city known for its food - Harish Pehalwan's Dhaba in Amritsar."





Also Read: Imtiaz Ali's Lucknow Trip Features A Delicious Street Food. Can You Guess?

We are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Imtiaz Ali's foodie diaries.