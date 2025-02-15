Couples celebrated Valentine's Day, aka the day of love, by indulging in activities they loved the most. Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar also had a unique celebration in mind. Being big-time foodies, the pair displayed their affection for each other by sharing their delightful culinary adventures from London. Shibani, who posted the mouthwatering images on Instagram, aptly called it a “V-day love dump”. After all, isn't love best celebrated over good food?

The carousel opens with a sweet glimpse of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at a restaurant. They seem to be sipping drinks and cold drinks as beverage glasses with lemon wedges inside can be seen on the table.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman Swears By A Simple Diet - Here's A Peek Into Her Daily Menu

On another gastronomical outing, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar relished fish and chips from The Mayfair Chippy. Don't know about you but the crispy fish, topped with herbs and served with crunchy French fries had us drooling. They paired it with fresh tartar sauce. The couple relished a gingerbread man cookie, drizzled with white icing as well.

Next, Farhan and Shibani treated themselves to mousse cakes. The dessert was not an ordinary one as it was layered with red mirror glaze. The word “Love” was written on top in white icing.

Hold up, there's more. On the final page of their food diaries, the couple relished crispy cheese balls presented with extra bars of cheese. Imagine: Gooey cheese oozing out from the fried balls after the first bite — totally worth the calories.

Do you know Farhan Akhtar is a great cook? It was Shibani Dandekar who came up with the revelation showcasing a wonderful meal prepared by her husband. The snap, uploaded on social media, featured a bowl of raspberries, scrambled eggs and a steaming cup of coffee. “The greatest husband in the world,” captioned Shibani. Read on to know more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's foodie moments are just so sweet.