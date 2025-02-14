Zeenat Aman continues to captivate her fans, not just with her timeless charm but also with her engaging social media posts. Whether it's her Instagram updates or nostalgic anecdotes, the actress shares everything with effortless grace. Now, she has offered a glimpse into her culinary adventures. In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman revealed that while she doesn't know how to cook, food remains "a great joy" in her life. Keeping up with the trend, the veteran actress shared a carousel post featuring everything she typically eats in a day.

Starting her day on a wholesome note, Zeenat Aman enjoys a cup of black tea alongside a bowl of soaked and peeled almonds in the morning. Breakfast usually consists of smashed avocado on sourdough toast with chunks of cheddar cheese. For a desi twist, she sometimes opts for chilla or poha instead. When it comes to lunch, she shared that it is the heaviest meal of her day. She prefers a simple yet nourishing spread of dal, sabzi, roti, and some accompaniments. The shared picture featured a tangy khatti dal, matar aloo in hara masala, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney.

Evening snacks are an essential part of her routine. Around 5 p.m. every day, she indulges in a bowl of makhana tossed in light spices. When it comes to desserts, Zeenat Aman shared that while she is mindful of her sugar intake, she has no plans to eliminate sweets from her diet. These days, she enjoys Royce chocolates - two squares at a time. In the caption, Zeenat Aman mentioned that she used to feel embarrassed about not knowing how to cook. However, she later reminded herself that she has been providing food for her family since her teenage years.

We can't wait for more foodie updates from Zeenat Aman! What do you think she'll share a glimpse of next? Tell us in the comments below!