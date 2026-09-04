Wai Wai has come under the spotlight after food safety regulator FSSAI initiated enforcement action against M/s CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. following an inspection at its facility in Rajasthan. The inspection reportedly uncovered alleged violations linked to unsafe food processing, unlicensed manufacturing, packaging dates, hygiene, and documentation.





The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India shared details of the action in a post on X. According to FSSAI, officials inspected CG Foods India's facility in Roopangarh in Ajmer, Rajasthan, to check whether the unit was following the required manufacturing, hygiene, and food safety standards.

More Than 32,000 Kg Of Stock Seized

FSSAI said 32,107.2 kg of stock was seized on-site during the inspection, including loose, broken noodles. The regulator said the unit was found allegedly reprocessing floor-collected and broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment. This was one of the key findings highlighted by FSSAI in its enforcement action.





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The inspection reportedly found another major issue. According to FSSAI, the facility was using predated packaging dates. The regulator also said it identified the alleged unlicensed manufacturing of two products, "Wai-Wai MaMa" and "Wai-Wai Mama Punte" bhujia variants. FSSAI said this was a violation of Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.





The inspection was not just about the food products being manufactured. FSSAI said officials also found several issues related to hygiene and documentation at the facility. These included inadequate pest-control records, along with other deficiencies connected to food hygiene and safety.





Officials also collected several samples of loose noodle material, both Veg Bhujia products, used cooking oil from the frying line, and Wai-Wai Ready to Eat Noodles. These samples will now undergo laboratory testing.

1,925 Boxes Of Expired Products Detained

FSSAI also said that 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods were detained during the action.

Legal proceedings were initiated against the food business operator, according to the regulator. The company was further directed to stop the production of Veg Bhujia Namkeen products without the required approvals and measures.





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FSSAI said further regulatory action will be taken, wherever applicable, based on the laboratory analysis and the inspection findings. Any action will be carried out under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.





The laboratory results and further regulatory proceedings will determine what happens next.