Ordering groceries and packaged foods online has become second nature for millions of Indian consumers, but checking crucial information such as ingredient labels and expiry dates is often not as straightforward as it is in a physical store. That could soon change.





The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed quick commerce and e-commerce platforms to display food labels and expiry details more prominently, setting a deadline of September 30, 2026, according to FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani.





Speaking to NDTV Profit, Punhani said preparations are underway for stricter enforcement measures targeting online food sellers. He stressed that consumers should be able to view package information and expiry dates before making a purchase.

Punhani also made it clear that food products sold online will be subject to the same scrutiny and standards as those sold through physical retail outlets.

Growing Significance Of Food Labels

According to FSSAI, food labelling has emerged as a major area of concern as consumers become increasingly aware of food safety and product transparency.





Punhani said companies must ensure that product labels accurately represent the food being sold. The move is expected to enhance transparency across quick commerce and e-commerce platforms, where customers often rely on product descriptions and images before placing orders.





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Online Platforms Accountable For Food Sold On Their Websites

Addressing the responsibilities of online marketplaces, Punhani told NDTV Profit that e-commerce platforms cannot position themselves merely as aggregators when it comes to food products. According to him, these companies are accountable for the food items listed and sold on their platforms.





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Thousands Of Prosecutions Recorded

FSSAI recorded around 33,000 prosecutions over the past year and imposed penalties exceeding Rs 1 crore.





Responding to criticism that monetary penalties may be too low, the FSSAI CEO said even small fines can significantly affect a brand's reputation. He added that the large number of prosecutions indicates that the enforcement framework is working effectively.