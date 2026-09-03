India's food and dairy brands are increasingly making their presence felt on the global stage. According to Brand Finance's Food & Drinks 2026 report, Indian brands are strengthening their position in an industry traditionally dominated by multinational giants. From dairy staples and packaged foods to nutrition-focused products, household names that have long been part of everyday Indian life are now earning international recognition for their scale, trust and ability to evolve with changing consumer preferences.





The report highlights that five Indian brands - Amul, Mother Dairy, Britannia, Nandini, Tata Consumer Products - featured across the Food 100 and Dairy 10 rankings now command a combined brand value of USD 9.9 billion.

Amul Leads India's Performance

According to Brand Finance, the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative has been named the world's strongest dairy brand, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93 out of 100 and securing an AAA+ brand strength rating.

The brand's value increased by 22% to USD 5 billion, placing it fourth in the Dairy 10 ranking and 13th in the Food 100 list.





Brand Finance attributed Amul's performance to its farmer-owned cooperative model, expansive product portfolio and strong consumer trust built over generations.





The report also noted that Amul has been actively expanding into new categories. Recent launches span protein beverages, frozen foods, cookies, organic staples and premium chocolates. The company has also been pursuing domestic and international growth plans, including the introduction of dairy products in key markets across the United States.





Also Read: Amul, GirOrganic Ranked Among World's Best And Most Iconic Butters

Mother Dairy Bets On Value-Added Dairy Products

Mother Dairy also improved its standing in the rankings, with its brand value rising 22% to USD 1.4 billion. The company now ranks 60th in the Food 100 list.





According to Brand Finance, the dairy brand has focused on moving beyond everyday consumption into higher-value segments. Its Brand Strength Index improved from 70.6 in 2025 to 72.8 in 2026, helping it retain an AA brand strength rating.





The report highlighted Mother Dairy's recent push into value-added dairy products, including its Pro range, which features high-protein curd and paneer. The move reflects growing consumer interest in products that combine convenience, nutrition and familiarity.

Britannia Strengthens Packaged Food Presence

Britannia continues to represent India's packaged food sector in the global rankings. The company's brand value grew 17% to USD 1.3 billion, earning it the 63rd position in the Food 100 ranking along with an AAA- brand strength rating.





Brand Finance said the company has maintained momentum by innovating within familiar categories rather than relying solely on its legacy.





Recent product developments include offerings such as 50-50 Dipped, vegetarian cake variants and Doodh Marie Gold.





Also Read: Bournvita Manufacturer, Amway, Other Food Brands Withdraw 'Misleading' Health Claims

Nandini Expands Beyond Regional Boundaries

Nandini, the dairy brand owned by Karnataka Milk Federation, also featured prominently in the report. Ranked 71st in the Food 100 ranking, the brand's value increased 4% to USD 1.1 billion.





According to Brand Finance, Nandini is broadening its appeal through nutrition-focused dairy products including high-protein milk, probiotic curd and lassi.





Its partnership with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru has also helped increase its visibility among a wider consumer audience.

From Nestle To Coca-Cola: Top Global Food And Beverage Brands

Among global leaders, Nestle retained its position as the world's most valuable food brand after its brand value rose 23% to USD 24.6 billion.





Coca-Cola remained the most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand despite a 1% decline in brand value to USD 46.1 billion.





Chinese dairy giant Yili continued as the world's most valuable dairy brand, with its brand value climbing 29% to USD 14.5 billion.





However, Brand Finance noted shifts in brand strength rankings.





Nongfu Spring overtook Coca-Cola to become the world's strongest non-alcoholic drinks brand, while Sadia emerged as the strongest food brand globally. In the dairy segment, Amul claimed the top spot for brand strength.





Brand Finance's report shows that the global food and drinks sector reached a combined brand value of USD 448.7 billion in 2026.





The world's 100 most valuable food brands are collectively worth USD 278.3 billion, while the top 50 non-alcoholic drinks brands account for USD 170.4 billion.





The leading 10 dairy brands are valued at a combined USD 50.8 billion.





The consultancy said future growth across the sector is increasingly being driven by innovation, health-focused products and portfolio diversification.