If you are a foodie, chances are you have already come across the viral chips-and-chocolate trend while scrolling through social media. The trend is simple – take a can of Pringles, melt some chocolate, pour it into the can, and refrigerate it until it sets. The result? A cylindrical, sweet-and-salty chilled dessert that has been winning the internet.





Recently, food influencer Thomas Winkler decided to try this viral recipe, but things did not go entirely as planned. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, he melted bars of Hershey's milk chocolate and poured the mixture into a can of Pringles. He then placed the can in the refrigerator to let it set. Up until this point, everything seemed to be going smoothly.





Also Read: KitKat And Ketchup Trend Goes Viral

The real trouble began once he took the can out. As the content creator peeled it open, he revealed a thick, solid block of chocolate. Attempting to slice it carefully, he quickly realised just how hard it had become. The cylinder was so firm that cutting into it turned messy, and while trying to slice through, he could be heard shouting “no” in clear disappointment.





Despite the struggle, the video ended on a lighter note, with Thomas finally tasting the chocolate-and-chips creation. He rated the DIY dessert a solid 8 out of 10.

Well, Thomas Winkler is not the only one who faced a slight mishap while trying out this trend. Several content creator from around the world have also shared their own versions of the food experiment on social media.





One such creator, Chahat Anand, also documented her attempt. However, her result did not quite match expectations – the cylindrical block was not fully coated with chocolate. She even mentioned that despite using four bars of chocolate, the outcome was not what she had hoped for. The video then showed her taking a bite of the treat.







Also Read:Woman Makes Tiramisu With Butter Chicken, Internet In Disbelief





Another creator, Meriia Vehera, also shared her experience with the trend. She revealed that attempting the recipe ended up costing her “two burnt pots, eight bars of dark chocolate, and a whole two days to figure out how to make it!” While she called it fun to try, she added that she will not be eating this every day.

Take a look at her video below: ​

On the other hand, a foodie named Prachi Agarkar had a much more positive experience with the trend. Giving it a solid thumbs up, she said the final result tasted quite similar to a KitKat chocolate, but with a slight salty kick that added to its appeal.

Love it or hate it, this is one trend you definitely cannot ignore. Let us know in the comments if you have tried it yet.