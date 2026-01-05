If there is one thing that gives foodies a nightmare, it is bizarre culinary experiments. Love it or hate it, weird food combos that end up on our social media feeds are simply hard to ignore. Sometimes it is the humble Maggi noodles sprinkled with crushed Oreo biscuits that leave us frowning in dismay, while at other times it is the classic biryani tossed in ice cream that has us crying in the corner. Now, there seems to be another addition to the dreadful food fusion trend. It is called Butter Chicken Tiramisu.





Digital creator Vivek Sharma recently posted a video on Instagram expressing his shock at a woman preparing this odd dish. Tiramisu, a delectable Italian dessert known for its coffee-soaked layers, creamy texture and cocoa dusting, was mixed with the rich and spicy Indian favourite butter chicken.





Also Read: Street Vendor Makes "Chai Biscuit Ice Cream." Internet Is Not Happy

The woman first dipped the ladyfingers into butter chicken gravy before lining them up in a tray. Next, she layered them with butter chicken-flavoured whipped cream, repeating the process until the tiramisu was complete. As the woman took a bite, she asserted that butter chicken tiramisu was certainly “underrated" and it was something everyone must try.

Take a look:

The internet could not believe what they were watching.





“Butter Tiramisu? No. It is Butter Aansu (tears),” commented a disappointed user. “I mean, if it were layered with naan/roti and chaawal (rice), that could be an elite butter chicken bake,” pointed out another.





Also Read: Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger-Ketchup And More Bizarre Foods In Mumbai Local Train





“Indians and Italians are having a heart attack here,” read a remark. “That is disgusting. You literally disrespected 2 totally separate cuisines,” wrote an angry person.





“As a butter chicken lover, my brain got traumatised,” admitted a foodie. “I wonder how that tastes?” wrote someone else.





So, would you also like to give this Butter Chicken Tiramisu a try?