Lionel Messi's much-anticipated GOAT Tour of India began on a high note this morning as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived in Kolkata and unveiled a towering 70-foot statue in his honour. With ceremonies underway at Salt Lake Stadium and high-profile appearances lined up alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the football icon is set to spend the day in the city before heading to Hyderabad in the evening, marking the first leg of his three-day India tour.

Beyond Football: A Star With Simple Tastes

While Messi's brilliance on the pitch – which includes his electric pace, immaculate control, and lethal left foot – has long defined him as one of the greatest footballers of all time, his tastes off the field are uncomplicated. Behind the global superstar is a man who prefers familiar flavours and comforting meals, even as he travels the world.

Argentine Comfort Food: Centre Of Messi's Diet

Messi has often spoken about his love for simple, home-style food rooted in his Argentine upbringing. According to multiple reports, his favourites include Asado, the traditional Argentine barbecue. He also enjoys the Argentine speciality Milanesa Napolitana – breaded and fried beef cutlets topped with prosciutto, tomato sauce and mozzarella, then briefly cooked under a broiler.

Asado. Photo Credit: Pexels

These are not extravagant choices, but meals that reflect routine, balance, and a sense of home – something even a global icon seeks while navigating packed schedules and international tours. These dishes, in a way, anchor him to his Rosario roots and show how, for Messi, food is family and tradition as much as fuel.

Sweet Indulgences: Something Messi Can't Resist

Don't be surprised to learn that Lionel Messi has a sweet tooth. This is something he has spoken about openly in interviews, reflecting on his home life and personal tastes. According to Goal.com, Messi said that he likes “chocolate, dulce de leche, ice cream.” He added that he enjoys them in moderation: “I like everything sweet, I'm in love with it. I try to eat little, but every now and then I like it.”

Love For Pizza: When Messi's Meal Made Headlines

Messi's food choices have also grabbed attention whenever he shared them on social media. In 2023, the football superstar posted a photo of a pizza from a pizzeria in Miami, as reported by Eater Miami. This casual moment quickly went viral, sparking a surge in footfall with long queues forming outside the restaurant the following weekend.

Roasted Chicken: Messi's “Favourite” Meal At Barcelona

During his stint with FC Barcelona, Messi was known to enjoy a simple roasted chicken with root vegetables, a dish even the club's official channels once described as “Messi's favourite recipe.” Made with olive oil, garlic, onion, carrots, leek, potatoes, chicken thighs and thyme, the meal reflects his preference for uncomplicated comfort food.