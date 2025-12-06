Russian President Vladimir Putin was treated to a grand culinary experience at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, where President Droupadi Murmu hosted a state banquet in his honour. The evening combined tradition and artistry, a lavish Indian thali showcasing diverse regional flavours and seasonal ingredients, paired with a musical performance that blended Indian classical notes with Russian harmonies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers were among the dignitaries present at the event.





The banquet came just before President Putin concluded his visit and departed for Moscow. The highlight of the evening was a specially curated menu that celebrated India's rich culinary heritage.

Vegetarian Delicacies For President Vladimir Putin

Photo: X/@PTI

The feast began with Murungelai Chaaru, a traditional South Indian rasam (soup), followed by an array of appetisers:

Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney)

Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri (pan-grilled black gram kebabs)

Vegetable Jhol Momo served with spicy chutney

For the main course, the thali featured:

Zafrani Paneer Roll

Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag

Tandoori Bharwan Aloo

Achaari Baingan

Yellow Dal Tadka

These were paired with Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao and an assortment of Indian breads - Laccha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti and Biscuity Roti.





Desserts included Badam Ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, fresh fruits, and traditional accompaniments like Gur Sandesh, Murakku, and a variety of pickles and salads. Beverages featured a healthy mix of pomegranate, orange, carrot and ginger juices.

Photo: X/@PTI

Musical Performance At The Rashtrapati Bhawan

The evening also included a captivating musical performance by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band, joined by an ensemble of classical instrumentalists. The repertoire blended cultures with Indian raagas such as Amritavarshini, Khamaj, Yaman, Shivranjini, Nalinakanthi, Bhairavi and Desh, alongside Russian melodies like Kalinka and excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, as well as the popular Hindi tune Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.





President Putin departed from Delhi shortly after the dinner, with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar seeing him off.