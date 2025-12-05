Most people talk about following their passion, but very few actually take the risk. Mohan, an Indian professional, decided he did not want his career to stay limited to a desk job. He left his high-paying tech role in Germany to do something that felt closer to home – making dosas. What started as a personal choice has now become a story that many people are connecting with. Mohan, the co-founder of Dosamaa, recently shared the journey online. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “We share our story of leaving a high-paying tech job in Germany to start a dosa restaurant, facing challenges, and expanding from Paris to London and now Pune, with a mission to bring healthy, gluten-free dosas to people worldwide.”





Also Read: Man Leaves Well-Paying Job To Become Food Delivery Rider. The Reason Blew The Internet Away





Mohan helped set up the brand in 2023 and, as per his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as the Managing Director. In one video, he can be seen standing at the tawa, pouring batter, as he says, “I quit my high-paying job in Germany to do this.”

He explains that his academic path took him to Paris on a scholarship. That led to well-paid jobs across Europe. But after a point, the work did not feel fulfilling. So he and his friends decided to start something of their own – a dosa restaurant.





Mohan adds that the shift was not easy at all. “It was so tiring, sleepless nights, operational headaches,” he says while talking about the early days. Today, Dosamaa has outlets in multiple cities, including Paris, London and the newest one in Pune.

Watch the full video below:

Here is how the internet reacted to Mohan's journey:





A user wrote, “Bro, all the support from the UK. If you ever come to the UK, let me know.”





Another one added, “Way to go bro.”





“Wish you all the best,” said many.





A comment read, “Mind blown by this boy's thought process! Huge respect for sharing India's healthy gut food with the world, you're crushing it!”





A foodie wrote, “Recently visited dosamaa in Paris.”





“Proud of you brother you are living your dream. Few people can do this,” highlighted an individual.





Also Read: Viral Video: Vlogger Reveals How Long It Takes For A Pineapple To Grow





What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments section below.