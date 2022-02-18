There is never a bad time for desserts. If you have a sweet tooth, you will attest to the fact that a good dessert can make for a yummy breakfast dish just as easily as it can be enjoyed as an after-dinner indulgence. We might be a tad bit biased when we say that nothing comes close to the decadence of Indian desserts. On top of this list is the modest kulfi that can be found in any street corner as well as the menus of luxury restaurants. Kulfi is also an extremely versatile dessert that can be made using a variety of flavours ranging from traditional ingredients like milk to the more experimental notes of coffee. Here, we have compiled a list of 5 unique and interesting kulfi recipes that you can whip up at home.





(Also read: Watch: How To Make Malai Kulfi With Just 2 Ingredients; 5 Flavours To Try)

5 Unique Kulfi Recipes That Are A Must-Try

1) Lychee Rabri Kulfi

You may have tried lychee ice cream but have you tasted lychee kulfi? This recipe combines milk, khoya, lychee, almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios to create an explosion of flavours on a stick. Click here for the recipe.

2) Spiced Coffee Kulfi

This is another innovative kulfi recipe that uses familiar ingredients to create a winning dish. The recipe also uses cardamom, cinnamon and star anise with coffee to add zing to the kulfi. Click here for the recipe.

Spiced coffee kulfi is delicious

3) Strawberry Infused Kulfi

This is another kulfi recipe that uses the goodness of fruits - in this case, strawberries. The dish combines the goodness of strawberry puree, milk, sugar, cream and cardamom. The best part? It is combined with chocolate and whipped cream. Click here for the recipe.





(Also read: Summer Dessert Recipe: How To Make Chilled Mango Custard At Home)

4) Fresh Alphonso and Cranberry Kulfi Recipe

With mango season around the corner, this recipe is perfect to try out when you have some time on your hand. This kulfi combines the goodness of mangoes and cranberries to create a fresh and flavourful dessert. Click here for the recipe.

Kulfi tastes great in all flavours

5) Turmeric Kulfi

Who doesn't like a quick yet yummy, hassle-free recipe? The turmeric kulfi is easy to make as it only involves three ingredients: milk, sugar and turmeric. Click here for the recipe.





We are sure your weekend dessert cravings will be fulfilled with these yummy recipes in hand.