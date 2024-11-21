Matt Preston is on another delicious food tour. The Australian food critic and writer had a soft spot for traditional Indian cuisine, glimpses of which we often find on his social media. Matt's gastronomical expedition took him to Jaipur this time where he treated his tastebuds to a range of desi dishes. In the recently posted video, Matt can be seen at the famous Lassiwala Kishan Lal Govind Narain Agarwal shop, known for selling lassi in earthen glasses. It is believed to add a delicious aroma to the dairy drink. The vendor pours the thick and creamy lassi into the glasses and tops it off with rich malai. Matt takes a sip and it is clear that he savours every bit of it.





Up next, Matt Preston decided to try something savoury. His culinary trail took him to a multi-cuisine restaurant — LMB. Raj kachoris and samosas being fried had our attention. Matt relished doodh pheeni, deep-fried imartis and boondi chat which was garnished with bhujia. Hold on foodies, there is more. AMatt indulged in the soft and smooth flavours of freshly prepared mawa and paneer.





In his caption, Matt Preston wrote, “Jaipur is home to a number of culinary legends whether you want lassi, paneer and mawa or a whole suite of fried treats like that kachori! I love it. You'd love it too. And if you are from here you'll be passionate about it. And part of that is people like this that still want to do things the right way; the traditional way; the way their grandfathers and grandmothers did it."

Check out the reactions below:





“Love your 'food tours'” exclaimed a user. “You sure caught the best drink of India,” noted another.





“Yummyyyyy,” commented a foodie. A person urged Matt to “visit Chennai sometime.”





If you love Matt Preston's posts, then check out his food trip to Old Delhi.