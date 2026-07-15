The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is in full swing, conducting multiple food safety inspections across the country and shutting down establishments that fail to meet hygiene standards, even if they are popular or well-established. After the closure of Mumbai's iconic ice cream shop, K Rustom, went viral, the food authority continued its enforcement drive, carrying out six more inspections on Tuesday.





Following these food safety inspections, several serious hygiene lapses were found at three prominent eateries in Mumbai - Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Noor Mohammadi Hotel (both in Bhendi Bazaar), and Rehmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi. All three establishments are in South Mumbai. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended their food business licences.

Shalimar Hospitality

According to the regulatory authority, deficiencies at Shalimar Hospitality included:

Wet and slippery kitchen floors

Absence of records relating to raw materials

Lack of drinking water quality testing

Non-maintenance of edible oil quality records

Failure to segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food

Open windows without insect-proof mesh

The FDA said Shalimar Hospitality was issued an improvement notice on April 28 after an inspection conducted on April 16 found violations of food safety norms. However, a re-inspection on July 13 revealed that 25 serious deficiencies remained unrectified. The eatery's licence was subsequently suspended on July 14.

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

Noor Mohammadi Hotel's licence was suspended with immediate effect on July 14, a day after an inspection. According to the FDA, inspectors found:

Thick layers of black grease on kitchen floors

Open windows near the kebab preparation area, allowing flies, insects and crows to enter

Peeling Paint and grease deposits on walls and ceilings

Unhygienic storage of raw materials

Absence of Supplier records

Use of old and unclean utensils

Lack of drinking water testing records

Inadequate drainage arrangements for effective pest control

Rehmania Restaurant

Rehmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi was also served with an immediate suspension order on July 13 after inspectors found:

Inadequate storage arrangements for food

Chemicals and packaging materials

Doors without insect-proof protection

Rusted and poor-quality equipment

Peeling paint and plaster on walls and ceilings

Absence of mandatory food testing records

Failure to conduct drinking water quality tests

The FDA said it would continue to take stringent action against any food business operator found to compromise public health or violate food safety regulations.