The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is in full swing, conducting multiple food safety inspections across the country and shutting down establishments that fail to meet hygiene standards, even if they are popular or well-established. After the closure of Mumbai's iconic ice cream shop, K Rustom, went viral, the food authority continued its enforcement drive, carrying out six more inspections on Tuesday.
Following these food safety inspections, several serious hygiene lapses were found at three prominent eateries in Mumbai - Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Noor Mohammadi Hotel (both in Bhendi Bazaar), and Rehmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi. All three establishments are in South Mumbai. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended their food business licences.
Shalimar Hospitality
According to the regulatory authority, deficiencies at Shalimar Hospitality included:
- Wet and slippery kitchen floors
- Absence of records relating to raw materials
- Lack of drinking water quality testing
- Non-maintenance of edible oil quality records
- Failure to segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food
- Open windows without insect-proof mesh
The FDA said Shalimar Hospitality was issued an improvement notice on April 28 after an inspection conducted on April 16 found violations of food safety norms. However, a re-inspection on July 13 revealed that 25 serious deficiencies remained unrectified. The eatery's licence was subsequently suspended on July 14.
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Noor Mohammadi Hotel's licence was suspended with immediate effect on July 14, a day after an inspection. According to the FDA, inspectors found:
- Thick layers of black grease on kitchen floors
- Open windows near the kebab preparation area, allowing flies, insects and crows to enter
- Peeling Paint and grease deposits on walls and ceilings
- Unhygienic storage of raw materials
- Absence of Supplier records
- Use of old and unclean utensils
- Lack of drinking water testing records
- Inadequate drainage arrangements for effective pest control
Rehmania Restaurant
Rehmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi was also served with an immediate suspension order on July 13 after inspectors found:
- Inadequate storage arrangements for food
- Chemicals and packaging materials
- Doors without insect-proof protection
- Rusted and poor-quality equipment
- Peeling paint and plaster on walls and ceilings
- Absence of mandatory food testing records
- Failure to conduct drinking water quality tests
The FDA said it would continue to take stringent action against any food business operator found to compromise public health or violate food safety regulations.