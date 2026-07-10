K. Rustom & Co. Ice Cream Parlour is a longstanding ice cream shop in Mumbai, specialising in wafer-biscuit ice cream sandwiches. Established in 1953, the shop has been loved by many as their go-to destination for ice cream, driven by nostalgia and its iconic style of ice cream. The shop is also on the radar of food-loving tourists, many of whom make it a point to post a picture from their visit while in Mumbai.





During a statewide food safety inspection conducted on July 7 and 8, the popular ice cream parlour faced immediate licence suspension under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.





Investigations at K. Rustom & Co. revealed severe hygiene violations, including the presence of live rats and houseflies, broken cold-chain operations, expired products, and failure to maintain mandatory records.

How Are People Reacting To Closure Of K Rustom?

As news of the action against the iconic ice cream parlour spread, patrons and internet users appeared divided.





While some expressed sadness over the fate of a beloved childhood favourite spot, others argued that the establishment was overhyped and had long-standing hygiene and service-related issues.





Actor Zervaan J. Bunshah posted a reel in which he said that everyone in Mumbai was "extremely sad" about K Rustom's closure. However, he described the outlet as "overly priced", serving "terrible ice creams", and claimed that the staff was extremely rude.





"Celebrating the lack of hygiene, and then being upset by it? That is a bit foolish," he said. The video has gone viral, garnering more than 1.5 million views.











A digital creator on Instagram wrote, "Finally K Rustom ki aunty ko unka karma wapis mila." Sharing her experience, she added, "I visited K Rustom for the first time, and honestly, it was a very disappointing experience. The staff was quite rude, and I couldn't understand the hype. Based on my experience, the recent closure doesn't come as a surprise."











Some fans, however, expressed disappointment over the developments and said they enjoyed the ice creams. One user wrote, "Last year in Mumbai, I visited K Rustom & Co. just for their iconic ice cream sandwich, it was worth it. Now it's in the news over hygiene issues and is facing closure. Many shops in Mumbai have similar concerns, so I'm surprised this one is getting so much attention."











Another user wrote, "I hear about Rustoms, THE ice-cream place in South Mumbai for decades, is being suspended by the FDA, and the FIRST thought that came to mind was 'Hmm. Wonder who wants the place or the building.' That's where we are at. I cannot believe that there was a violation."











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