Birthdays should be a splurge of good vibes and good food. If it's the first birthday, no doubt the platter needs to spill over with lots of sweetness. As cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya turns one year old, they seem to be adding an extra dose of sweetness to their lives too. The birthday boy's Boss Baby theme party was an absolute marvel as seen in the photos posted by the mother. But what has caught our interest is the tiers of dessert that adorned the party. In the photos that Natasa shared on Instagram, we can't take our eyes off the three-tier Boss Baby theme birthday cake.





Around this centrepiece are a tray of creamy cupcakes, scones and other pastries. We also catch sight of some chocolate lollies with colourful sprinklers on them. On another table, we see a plate of blue and white tinted macaroons stacked in layers. Not only do they look delicious, but they are perfectly matching the party's theme colour. Natasa wrote, "Agastya, our Boss Baby" in one post and left blue hearts in the other. The father left a heart-eyes emoji on the post and his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma commented, "Cutie."

Agastya's parents seem to be much in love with cakes. While celebrating their son's fifth month, the couple decided to bring a Christmas-themed reindeer cake. It looked delicious in those colours and we can't imagine how delicious those chocolate beads and the reindeer face must have tasted.





The boy will surely grow up to have a sweet tooth. Because his parents just love to celebrate his presence with sweetmeats. On Agastya's fourth month in November, the parents brought a colourful cake to mark the day. As we see in the photos, the chocolate cake is decorated in the form of a giant cupcake. The top is a feast of glittering sprinklers, white chocolate bars, big chocolate balls and red supple strawberries.

In October, when Agastya turned three months old, Natasa again got a cake for the day. This time it was animal-themed and nonetheless cute. The cake was decorated with green trees and bushes on the side of the fondant and Agastya's name on one side in gold. On the top, a cute edible lion, a giraffe and an elephant sat.

If you thought Hardik and Natasa's love for cakes is limited to celebrating their son's anniversaries, you were wrong. In January, the couple did not miss a chance to bring in a red and rosy cake to celebrate their engagement anniversary.

Tell us what you think about the Pandyas' craze for cakes.