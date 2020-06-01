Hardik Pandya And Natasya Stankovich's Baby Shower Cake Was All Things Cute And Classy

Highlights Hardik Pandya is an Indian all-rounder

Hardik and Natasya got engaged in January

Natasya is a model and actress

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shook the internet on Sunday when he announced that he is going to be a father soon. Wishes poured in from friends, fans and peers as Hardik revealed in his Instagram post that he and his partner Natasya Stankovich's are expecting their first child soon. "Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives soon", he wrote in his caption. Interestingly, this is isn't the first time he startled his fans with developments in his personal life. When he proposed Natasya Stankovich on a cruise and posted a video of the same in January this year, he managed to take everyone (including Indian skipper Virat Kohli) by surprise as well.





Hardik Pandya's sister in-law, Pankhuri Sharma Pandya - who is married to his elder brother, Krunal Pandya - gave us a sneak-peak into the intimate baby-shower that took place at the Pandya household. The lockdown gathering was attended only by close family members. The loving couple can be seen standing next to a scrummy-looking cake, holding the knife.





Covered in white fondue, the perfectly round and pristine cake was embossed with a patch of golden-coloured stars and beads. The unmissable bit about the cake however, was the cute text on the cake that read "Mommy To Be", again in shimmery golden. Check out the pictures of the adorable couple here.



