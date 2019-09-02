Healthy Diet May Help Stave Off Risk Of This Common Eye Disease: Study 

For the review, the team included an analysis of 18 high-quality studies.

Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your eye health. According to a latest study, diet may affect individuals' risks related to the development and progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The study published in the journal -- 'Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology', was based on the analysis of recent high-quality research. Age-related macular degeneration is the number one cause of severe, irreversible vision loss among the people over the age of 60.





For the review, the team systematically reviewed an analysis of 18 high-quality studies. People who followed a Mediterranean diet exhibited a decreased risk of AMD progression, whereas, people who were on an Oriental diet pattern (with higher intake of vegetables, legumes, fruit, whole grains, tomatoes, and seafood) had decreased association with AMD prevalence. Those who followed a western diet pattern (with higher intake of red meat, processed meat, high-fat dairy products, fried potatoes, refined grains, and eggs) had increased association with AMD prevalence.





The researchers said that increased consumption of vegetables rich in carotenoids and fatty fish containing Omega-3 fatty acids was beneficial for those at the risk of AMD. It must be noted that high glycaemic index diets and alcohol consumption of greater than two drinks a day had increased association with AMD.







"Improving the quality of the diet, increasing the intake of foods that contain the nutrients required by the retina, and avoiding foods that induce oxidative damage will play an important role in protecting against AMD," said lead author Naoko Chapman of the University of Auckland, New Zealand.