Europe is battling one of its most severe heatwaves on record, with temperatures in several countries crossing 40 degrees Celsius. While the extreme heat is disrupting daily life, public health, and tourism, some food lovers are going viral on social media after attempting to cook in the sun. Among the most popular experiments are videos showing people cracking eggs onto hot pans left outdoors to test whether the intense heat can actually fry them.





Some videos show the egg and oil bubbling and cooking, while others show the egg gradually cooking over the course of more than an hour in the sun. An Instagram user reportedly cooked an omelette outdoors in Belgium, where temperatures reached 45.2 degrees Celsius.





Also Read:From France To Italy, 7 European Tourist Destinations Where Heatwave Created Chaos

While some viewers have found these clips entertaining, others have questioned their authenticity.

Watch the videos below:







Beyond eggs, a Paris resident also claimed to prepare crepes in a pan left under the sun for half an hour. "The famous heatwave crepe. When it's hot in Paris, you can cook without electricity," he wrote in the caption.

See the clip here:

While these food experiments may seem amusing, the heatwave has posed serious health risks. France recorded around 1,000 additional deaths last week at the height of its record-breaking heatwave, the country's public health agency said on Sunday. New temperature highs also sparked wildfires in Germany, while Berlin police used water cannons to cool crowds. Temperature records were broken in several countries over the weekend as the heatwave gradually moved towards eastern parts of the continent.