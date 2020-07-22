Here's Why People With High Cholesterol Should Adopt A Low-Carb Diet

Low-carb diet is most effective for people at increased risk of heart disease

A low-carb diet has been linked with many health-benefitting properties lately. If a team of international experts is to be believed people with hypercholesterolemia (a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels two-four times higher than the average person), may consider cutting back on carbohydrates, instead of fats to keep their cholesterol in control.







Several organisations like the American Heart Association, have suggested that they should avoid eating food from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and cheese.

An international team of experts including five cardiologists, reviewed dietary guidelines for people with familial hypercholesterolemia, and said that there is no clear link as to how a low saturated fat diet could prove risky.







"For the past 80 years, people with familial hypercholesterolemia have been told to lower their cholesterol with a low saturated fat diet," said lead author David Diamond, professor and heart disease researcher at the University of South Florida.







"Our study showed that a more 'heart-healthy' diet is one low in sugar, not saturated fat," Diamond added.

Diamond and his co-authors say following a low-carb diet is most effective for people at increased risk of heart disease, such as those who are overweight, hypertensive and diabetic.



Another paper recently published in the "Journal of the American College of Cardiology," also provided strong evidence that food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes, and sweets, should be minimized, and consuming foods like tropical oils and animal-based food may not be that harmful.









