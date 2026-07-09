For years, Aamir Khan has amazed fans with unbelievable body transformations. He has looked young enough to play a college student in 3 Idiots, built a lean and muscular physique for Ghajini, and then completely changed his body twice for Dangal, first gaining a lot of weight to play an older Mahavir Singh Phogat and then transforming into a fit, powerful Pahalwan. Every time he takes on a role, we wonder, "How does he do it?" Now, in his 60s, Aamir went through yet another remarkable transformation. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor has revealed that he lost 18 kilograms.

Aamir Khan's Anti-Inflammatory Diet Explained

During the conversation, Aamir Khan explained that losing weight wasn't the reason he changed his eating habits. "The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me," he revealed. He had been struggling with frequent migraines. So, instead of trying another fitness plan, he decided to change the way he eats. "It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost eighteen kgs, my migraines have also reduced considerably," he added.





Aamir hasn't shared his daily meal plan, but he did reveal that he follows an anti-inflammatory diet. Experts say this isn't a fad diet or a quick weight-loss trick. Instead, it's a long-term way of eating that focuses on reducing inflammation inside the body.

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According to Harvard Health, chronic inflammation is linked to several health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and other long-term illnesses. An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on eating fresh, wholesome foods while cutting down on heavily processed ones. One of the best-known examples of this eating pattern is the Mediterranean diet, which has been backed by years of nutritional research.

What Does This Diet Include?

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Instead of counting calories, an anti-inflammatory diet focuses on choosing better-quality foods every day. That means eating plenty of colourful fruits, vegetables, whole grains like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and millets, beans, lentils, and legumes, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats such as extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and omega-3-rich fish. Even beverages like green tea, black tea, and black coffee are commonly included in moderation.





People following this eating style usually avoid sugary drinks, candies, packaged sweets, refined flour products like white bread and white pasta, deep-fried snacks, processed foods, and foods containing trans fats.





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Research published in PubMed Central shows that anti-inflammatory diets can help reduce inflammation markers in the body. They are commonly recommended for managing conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and metabolic disorders. Studies have also linked them to better sleep, improved energy levels, easier weight management, and healthier joints.





Over the years, Aamir has repeatedly shown that he is willing to completely reshape his body if a role demands it. But this time, instead of preparing for a film, he wanted to improve his quality of life.