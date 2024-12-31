Oreo is now creating new recipes and getting them on shelves at an incredibly fast speed - all thanks to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Oreo is manufactured by snack giant Mondelez International. Previously, new recipes were largely created through trial and error methods. Now, a new tool developed by Mondelez is speeding up the creation of snack recipes to fit certain taste profiles, The Wall Street Journal. Mondelez's food scientists tell the tool to create recipes "by specifying desired characteristics, including flavour, aroma, and appearance."





Each recipe is still taste-tested by humans, but products "are getting to pilot or production trials four to five times faster," the company claims. Mondelez's AI tool uses machine learning rather than generative AI seen in ChatGPT.





"The point is we get there faster," Kevin Wallenstein, who works in biscuit research and development, told The Wall Street Journal. "The consumer wants the product to taste like X. We're not stopping iterating until it tastes like X ... we're doing things more efficiently."

The use of AI reduces lab work, leads to faster production and minimises the need for repeated taste tests. So far, the AI tool has been used in the creation of 70 different products manufactured by Mondelez, which also owns Toblerone, Cadbury and Clif, including the Gluten Free Golden Oreo.





The tool also helps in upgrading or refreshing recipes for existing products, which are "assessed every few years for potential tweaks, like whether to move over to a new chocolate-chip or vanilla-extract supplier."





