Delhi-NCR's dining scene is buzzing with a fresh wave of culinary hotspots, and we've got the scoop on the must-visit new establishments. The region is quickly becoming a gastronomic paradise, with a mix of innovative concepts, from sophisticated cafes to lively sports bars with their own breweries. Whether you're craving authentic regional Indian cuisine, a taste of French elegance, or a perfect cup of specialty coffee, these new openings are setting the standard for dining out. We've compiled a list of the latest spots that are sure to tantalize your taste buds and offer a unique experience you won't want to miss.





Here Are The New Restaurants To Visit In August, September 2025

Le Café by L'Opéra

L'Opéra, a name synonymous with French gourmet excellence, has expanded its legacy with the introduction of Le Café. Situated in the heart of The Chanakya Mall, this isn't just another cafe-it's a lifestyle experience. Designed to be a sensory pause within a refined gourmet destination, Le Café invites guests to linger and savour classic French fare. The menu is a delightful showcase of culinary finesse, featuring everything from rich French Onion Soup and airy omelettes to delicate risottos and fresh, modern salads. It's the perfect place to enjoy a taste of Europe, making your shopping trip feel a little more special.

Where: MKT at The Chanakya Mall

Le Cafe by L'Opera at MKT, The Chanakya Mall

Organic Bistro

Nestled in the bustling lanes of Khan Market, Organic Bistro offers a sun-drenched, welcoming space dedicated to clean, flavour-forward dining. Founded by Saru Khemka and Arjun Gupta, the bistro's philosophy is simple: serve honest food that is uncomplicated and free from fleeting trends. With a commitment to using ethically sourced, seasonal, and preservative-free ingredients, the menu evolves with nature. The current 40-seat setup provides a relaxed charm that will soon be extended to an upper level, promising a consistent, comfortable dining experience.

Where: Khan Market, Delhi

The Earth Bowl from Organic Bistro at Khan Market, New Delhi

Matram

Matram is a new culinary gem in Dwarka, New Delhi, that celebrates India's timeless heritage through a modern lens. As Dwarka's first chef-driven restaurant, Matram revives forgotten recipes and slow-crafted techniques from across the country. The menu is a vibrant journey, blending heirloom ingredients and heritage herbs from the snow-dusted valleys of Kashmir to the spice-laden kitchens of Kerala. With its bold flavours and time-honoured craftsmanship, Matram offers a unique and authentic taste of India's diverse culinary landscape.

Where: Mayfair Restro Bar, Sector 13, Dwarka

Matram, adjacent to Mayfair Restro Bar, Sector 13, Dwarka

Blue Tokai Origins

India's leading speciality coffee brand, Blue Tokai, has launched a new experience designed for coffee aficionados and food lovers alike. Spanning 2,000 square feet, Blue Tokai Origins is a sensorial and layered space that emphasises the brand's commitment to craft and transparency. Beyond the main coffee counter, where espresso-based drinks are served, Origins features a dedicated manual brewing station called the Play Bar. Here, guests can truly slow down and explore the story behind their coffee, from the bean to the cup.

Where: Ireo Grand View High Street, First Floor, Sector-58, Gurugram

Blue Tokai Origins

Coffee Sutra, Jaipur

Coffee Sutra, a premier coffee roaster and café founded in 2017, has opened its third outlet in the heart of Jaipur's Malviya Nagar. This new space is a sensory journey into the world of global coffee craftsmanship, emphasising quality, sustainability, and rich cultural storytelling. With this launch, Coffee Sutra becomes the first brand in India to introduce the Gabi Drip Master, a revolutionary Korean pour-over device known for its precision. Guests can savour a variety of single-origin coffees from around the world, including Colombian and Peruvian Geisha, all roasted in-house.

Where: Sector 5, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur

Coffee Sutra, Sector 5, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur

Underdoggs, Dehradun

India's favourite sports bar and gastro experience, Underdoggs, has opened its doors in Dehradun with a brewery, bold global flavours, and a full-blown arcade. The newest Underdoggs brings together food, fandom, and fun in a way the city hasn't seen before. With a total capacity of over 300 guests, including a spacious rooftop, the venue features bowling alleys, foosball, pool tables, and classic arcade machines. Its signature live screening infrastructure makes it the ultimate all-day playground for grown-ups.

Where: 4th Floor of Shivika Towers on Rajpur Road, Dehradun

Underdoggs