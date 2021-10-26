When in McLeodganj, it's hard to miss out on the Illiterati Books and Coffee. Tucked in the bylanes of McLeodganj, this café is best known for its breathtaking views, warm hospitality, love for books and delicious meals. If you have ever passed through this café, the long waiting line outside will best explain the excitement that the customers feel to have a heavenly experience. Every day, a diverse group of visitors, locals, travellers, and working professionals flock to the cafe for indulging in a range of things. Some people also spend hours exploring through the books that line the shelves, others just come for a simple cup of coffee and admire the scenic beauty of Dhaulandar range.





As Illiterati Books and Coffee has served its visitors for a decade, the café is finally closing its door from its popular location. Posting on their Instagram, they said, "A decade after first opening our doors, the time has come for us to embrace this concept and on 31st October, 2021 we will be practicing non-attachment by closing our doors." Take a look:





Ever since the post was made, many people have reacted to it. One user said, "As much as I want to cry upon this end to your journey I wish you new journey and wish to make new memories. You will always be remembered with a smile on my face." Another user added, "it will be sad to see you leave, we have you in our hearts and in memories." Some people have also given their best wishes to the owner and the staff.





As many people reacted to the post,IlliteratiBooks and Café further clarified that "Illiterati isn't closing for good and Illiterati isn't being sold nor is it up for sale. Our time at the present location has come to an end and it is as simple as that."



