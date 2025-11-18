Delhi's nightlife is about to witness a cinematic shift with the launch of Potions – Cocktail Theatre, the newest and boldest concept by Singing Bowls Hospitality, founded by entrepreneur Sahil Baweja and actress Sunny Leone. Opened at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, Potions is not just another bar; it is a maximalist playground for mixology, set against breathtaking views of the Qutub Minar. Designed as a sensorial stage where cocktails become performance art, Potions celebrates emotion, drama, storytelling, and the extraordinary talent of India's homegrown mixologists. With its theme Love & its Aftermath, immersive design, and theatrical drinks, Potions promises an experience that goes far beyond the glass.





In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Food, entrepreneur Sahil Baweja and actress Sunny Leone take us inside the world of Potions – Cocktail Theatre.

Q&A With Sunny Leone

1. What excited you the most about creating Potions?

The most exciting thing about Potions is honestly, the space itself. It's intimate, super chic, and instantly makes you want to dress up, feel beautiful, and enjoy yourself. It's the kind of place where you come out to have a great drink, see your friends, and just have an amazing time.

2. Why did you want to bring this concept to Delhi?

Delhi has always had this amazing energy and sense of grandeur, so it felt like the perfect place to bring a concept that's dramatic, theatrical, and visually stunning. We wanted a backdrop that adds to that drama, and what could be better than the Qutab Minar and the lush greens of Mehrauli?

3. How would you describe Potions to someone who hasn't visited yet?

Potions is sexy, stylish, and polished. It's the kind of place that makes you want to put in a little effort, wear your best outfit, feel confident, and make a night of it. It's all about that feeling of stepping into a beautiful, cinematic space where everything looks and feels special.

4. The menu theme is Love & Its Aftermath. What does this theme mean to you personally?

Everyone has their own story when it comes to love, the excitement, the heartbreak, and everything in between. Love & Its Aftermath captures all of those emotions through cocktails. Each drink tells a story, and I think everyone who walks in will find one they relate to, or at least know someone who does.

5. What makes Potions different from any other bar in the city?

Well, I'd like to say me! (laughs) But truly, what sets Potions apart is the experience. Every cocktail has been carefully curated; there's a story behind it, a little drama, maybe even a bit of fire or smoke. It's designed to create that wow moment. We wanted to make mixology into performance art, and that's exactly what it feels like.

6. How do you want guests to feel after spending a night here?

I want them to feel good, like they've experienced something refreshing, exciting, and memorable. Whether it's the drink, the vibe, or the conversations they've had, Potions is all about connection and emotion.

7. What part of the space or experience are you most proud of?

Definitely the drinks. The cocktails and mocktails have been crafted with so much thought and creativity. Even if you don't drink alcohol, we have equally amazing options for you. It's not just mixing a few ingredients; it's science, art, and emotion all coming together in a glass.

8. You are celebrating homegrown bar talent here. Why is that important to you?

India has so much incredible talent, and it's time more people saw that. We wanted to create a platform where local mixologists could shine, experiment, and perform. It's about giving them the recognition they deserve and celebrating the artistry behind their craft.

9. Is there a drink on the menu that you feel especially connected to?

Yes, Love Potion! It has chocolate, tequila (my favourite), a bit of smoke, and just the right amount of drama. It's indulgent, bold, and a little mysterious, kind of like love itself!

10. What are your hopes for Potions in the coming year?

We want to keep evolving. The idea is to change things up throughout the year, new themes, new experiences, new emotions. That's the best part of creating a space like this, we can reinvent it anytime. Chica Loca has done so well, and with Potions, we're hoping to create something just as special, if not bigger.





Q&A With Shail Baweja

1. What gap in Delhi's nightlife did you want Potions to fill?

Delhi's nightlife had polarised. On one side, you have minimalist, almost clinical speakeasies, and on the other, high-energy clubs. We saw a gap for an experience that is both sophisticated and dramatic. Potions fill that gap. It's not a quiet, hidden bar; it's a bold, maximalist stage for performance art. We're bringing back the "theatre" and emotion to mixology, creating an experience that's accessible and exciting for everyone, not just the "tasting elite.

2. You call Potions a platform for mixologists. How does that translate into real opportunities for them?

This is our core mission. First, we present our mixologists as the artists they are—the entire space is their stage. But it's more than that. We are actively investing in homegrown talent 5through dedicated mentorship, training, and "showmanship" programs. We are partnering with industry bodies and brands for talent showcase events, and even have a fund in development for competition winners. It's about giving them the spotlight, the resources, and a platform to build their careers.

3. The menu uses advanced techniques and Indian ingredients. What defines a “Potions cocktail” in your view?

A "Potions cocktail" is defined by three things: Emotion, Drama, and Technique, in that order. It's not just a drink; it's a performance 9that must tell a story, like our first seasonal theme, "Love & its Aftermath"10. It must be "cathartic consumption" that engages all the senses. While we use modern techniques like fat-washing and fresh ingredients, we consciously reject the minimalism trap. A Potions cocktail is bold, maximalist, and pure entertainment in a glass15.

4. The food is given equal importance here. How does the menu complement the cocktail theatre concept?

Our philosophy is that the entire cuisine is "in service of making the cocktails shine as art pieces"16. The menu is designed to be the perfect supporting act. It's a curated selection of Indian Tandoori and European Mediterranean small plates and sharing plates that complement the drinks rather than compete with them. But the food also has its own moments of theatre, like the sizzling platters and the live Rumali Roti prepared table-side, adding to the overall sensory performance.

5. The venue's design is striking and bold. What is the story behind that black-and-white aesthetic?

The design is the "set" for our theatre. We wanted to create a "magical escape" that feels both ancient and modern, especially with the historic Qutab Minar as our backdrop. The aesthetic is built on high contrast and drama. It's a literal "black and white" story: you have this stark, all-black volcanic stone cave and black flooring, which is then dramatically contrasted by a white fort wall and a terrace softened by plush greenery. This contrast creates a natural stage, a canvas of shadow and light where the performance can be the star.

6. You plan residencies and takeovers with top bartenders. How will you keep those experiences fresh and focused?

The key is curation. Our residencies won't just be a "guest shift"; they will be a full "theatrical run." We will work with visiting artists to build their menu around our seasonal themes. For example, for "Love & its Aftermath"26, we'd ask a guest mixologist for their interpretation of the theme. This gives them a creative brief and a true "stage to bring their creativity to the forefront", while ensuring the experience always feels like a cohesive Potions show, not just a random event.





7. Potions is built to scale. What elements must remain consistent when the brand expands to new cities?

The core philosophy is non-negotiable, as we plan to actively scale this bar brand.

First, the commitment to mixology as "performance art"; every Potions must be a "stage".

Second, the "bold, maximalist" aesthetic—we will never be a minimalist speakeasy.

Third, and most importantly, the mission is to be a platform for local, homegrown talent33. We will always invest in and build up the artists in every new city we go to.

The themes and ingredients will change, but the "theatre" and the "mission" are the brand's DNA.