Online food delivery apps have made dining convenient, but sometimes orders don't go as planned. A Swiggy customer has shared his unusual experience of negotiating a refund after a double-order mishap and a spilled meal, showing that persistence can sometimes pay off. The incident, shared on Reddit, detailed how a simple dinner plan turned into a negotiation saga. The post, titled “OP was able to negotiate refund from rupees 173 to 810,” included screenshots of the customer's conversation with Swiggy support.





The customer explained that he and his uncle decided to order food worth Rs 1,150 one evening. He initially delayed placing the order to get a better discount. Later, when he tried to place it, the app initially showed that the restaurant did not deliver to his location. By the time he resolved the issue, both he and his uncle had accidentally placed the same order. “By the time we realised, the cancellation time had passed. I contacted customer care to get the order cancelled and nothing worked,” he wrote.





When the order arrived, the customer noticed that the food had spilled in transit. The package contained tandoori chicken, which released water after cooking and leaked due to improper packaging. The screenshots of the chat revealed how the refund negotiation unfolded:





In the chat, the customer said, “The package was not properly packed, the entire order had a spillage issue.” Swiggy replied, “We apologise for the experience. As a token of apology, we can offer you a coupon of Rs 173 valid for 7 days.” The customer responded, “My order was Rs 1,150 worth and you are giving me Rs 173 as coupon. Does that seem fair to you?” Swiggy then offered a higher compensation, saying, “For this inconvenience, I can provide a coupon or refund of Rs 550. Which can I provide you?” The customer accepted, commenting, “That sounds fair, will be very generous of you.” Swiggy concluded, “The refund of Rs 810 has been initiated successfully. It will be credited to your source account in 2 hours.”





Take a look at the post here:

A user commented, “I negotiated a refund from INR 100 to INR 3200, never accept their first offer.”





“I too get refunds like this sometimes, feel bad about it but it's like ok, i personally didn't get many refunds these refunds nullify it,” another wrote.





Someone asked, “Were the contents actually ruined or you got a free refund?”





Another wrote, “spillage is common. I mean how do you expect it to be absolutely clean ? If the food you got has sanitary issues or is spoiled then it's a genuine case of refund otherwise this is just a rip off and is morally wrong.”





A user shared, “I tired getting some refund for a very late order they gave me full repayment, because they just cancelled it.”





Would you have handled it the same way as this customer, or taken the first offer and moved on? Let us know in the comments below!