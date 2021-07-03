When we watched Luke Skywalker casually pouring his cup of blue milk in Star Wars, many of us wondered what it could taste like. When Remi the rat perfected the Ratatouille dish in the quirky Disney movie, our hearts wanted to know what this sensational dish was all about. Likewise, there are tonnes of fictional dishes that we have seen in cartoons and movies but never tasted in real life. Sceptics would have brushed aside such a possibility, but Gabrielle Williams, a video creator, has turned the tables by bringing numerous fictional dishes to life. Don't believe us? Then you are in for a surprise.





Gabrielle started off making waffles and herb wraps in her kitchen. She shared photos of homemade snacks from time to time. She stepped up her game last Christmas when her movie marathon inspired her culinary skills. Some day, Jack Frost made her bake blueberry coffee muffins. Another day, she watched Frosty the Snowman and baked melted snowman cookies.





Since January, Gabrielle started sharing short videos where she tried to copy dishes from Disney movies. One of her first dishes in this real-life Disney food series was a rice bowl from the Disney princess movie Mulan.

Gabrielle made muffins inspired by a dining scene in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast and also slayed the iced rolls from the movie Brave.

Disney princess movies contributed a lot to Gabrielle's list. She baked souffle from Beauty and the Beast, Evil Queen's poison apples from Snow White and Sleeping Beauty's clumsy birthday cake, to name a few.

But, Gabrielle did not stop with the princess movies. We loved to see how she took notice of various foods in other films too. From 101 Dalmatians, she prepared crunchies and Horace's bologna sandwich.

A scene from The Chronicles of Narnia, when Edmund is tempted by the White Queen, inspired Gabrielle to make some delicious Turkish delights.

But, she garnered more praise when she took up recipes that had no previous existence except in movies. One of these dishes was Ratatouille from the movie by the same name.

Gabrielle is looking at other shows, too, for inspiration. She looked up to The Simpsons to make this interesting hot cocoa cup.

She also made a blueberry milkshake to copy the Star Wars blue milk drink.

These days, Gabrielle has switched to Nickelodeon shows for inspiration and shared with us Sponge Bob's krabby patties.

Let us know which one you liked the most.