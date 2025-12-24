What is the one thing that united India in 2025? Cravings for delicious food! From biryani binges to late-night burger parties, and from chai-samosa evening rituals to chocolate cake indulgences, foodies wasted no time ordering their favourite meals whenever hunger struck. The 10th edition of 'How India Swiggy'd' spills the delicious details of what we ordered, when we ordered it, and even how far delivery partners travelled to keep our plates full in 2025.

93 Million Biryanis Were Ordered In 2025

Swiggy users ordered 93 million biryanis in 2025, which is equivalent to 194 biryani plates per minute (3.25 per second). Chicken Biryani dominated the category with 57.7 million orders and the highest repeat rates.

Next top dishes:

Burgers followed with 44.2 million orders

Pizzas at 40.1 million

Veg dosa at 26.2 million

Snack o'Clock (3-7 pm): Burgers Lead, Chai-Samosa Endures

Snack-time favourites were burgers, led by chicken burgers (6.3 million) and veg burgers (4.2 million).

Chicken roll (4.1 million), veg pizza (3.6 million) and chicken nuggets (2.9 million) followed.

The chai-samosa ritual remained strong, with 3.42 million samosas and 2.9 million adrak chai ordered during that snacking window.

White Chocolate Cake Is The Favourite Dessert

White chocolate cake topped desserts with 6.9 million orders, followed by chocolate cake (5.4 million) and gulab jamun (4.5 million).

In Indian sweets, kaju barfi (2 million) and besan ladoo (1.9 million) ranked second and third.

Ice cream flavour of the year: dark chocolate (3.3 million) and chocolate sundaes (2.6 million).

Most Ordered Foods For Breakfast And Late-Night Snacking

Breakfast: Idli led with 11 million orders, followed by veg dosa (9.6 million); veg and medu vada were close behind. Veg puri (1.26 million) and aloo parantha (1.25 million) were also ordered frequently by foodies.

Late-night (12-2 am): Chicken burgers (2.3 million) were the go-to, with chicken biryani, veg burgers and veg pizzas rounding off the top list. Chocolate waffles, chocolate cake and white chocolate cake added a sweet touch to the midnight binge.

Most Popular Global And Hyper-Local Cuisines

Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (12 million+) and Korean (4.7 million) cuisines grew popular among foodies.

Matcha was the most searched global term.

Hyperlocal surged: Pahari cuisine grew 9x, while Malabari, Rajasthani, Malvani and other regional plates nearly doubled year-on-year.

Festive Plates: 2.28 Lakh Modaks To 1 Lakh Vrat Thalis

Ganesh Chaturthi: 2.28 lakh modaks delivered nationwide.

2.28 lakh modaks delivered nationwide. Navratri (Sept 22-30, 2025): 99,200 sabudana khichdi, over 1 lakh vrat thalis, 70,000 sabudana vada.

99,200 sabudana khichdi, over 1 lakh vrat thalis, 70,000 sabudana vada. Ashtami (Sept 30, 2025, 8 pm): 2.2 lakh orders in 60 minutes.

2.2 lakh orders in 60 minutes. Independence Day: Chicken biryani reigned; Kannur stood out with a single order of 50 special faloodas.

Chicken biryani reigned; Kannur stood out with a single order of 50 special faloodas. Rakhi: 4,650 orders per minute at dinner; single bills ranged from ₹15,740 (heartlands) to ₹26,434 (metros).

4,650 orders per minute at dinner; single bills ranged from ₹15,740 (heartlands) to ₹26,434 (metros). Diwali week: 1.7 million kg of sweets, dry fruits and desserts ordered.

Food Delivery Partners Drove 1.24 Billion Kilometres

Delivery partners collectively clocked 1.24 billion kilometres, which roughly equates to covering the Kashmir to Kanyakumari stretch 340,000 times.

Top performers: Mohammad Razique (Bengaluru) delivered 11,718 orders; Poongodi (Chennai) led among women with 8,169 orders.

Swiggy Dineout Report: 2 Customers Spent ₹3 Lakh In Single Bill

23.7 million diners seated in 2025; most in Bengaluru (4.5 million), Delhi (3.9 million) and Hyderabad (3.7 million).

Savings via Swiggy Dineout: ₹774 crore in 2025; Jaipur (₹20 crore), Chandigarh (₹19 crore), Ahmedabad (₹16.7 crore) among non-metros.

₹774 crore in 2025; Jaipur (₹20 crore), Chandigarh (₹19 crore), Ahmedabad (₹16.7 crore) among non-metros. Highest single bills: ₹3 lakh each (2 customers in Bengaluru, 2 customers in Mumbai); Pune saw a ₹173,885 single payment.

₹3 lakh each (2 customers in Bengaluru, 2 customers in Mumbai); Pune saw a ₹173,885 single payment. Buffets: Up 78% to 219,320 bookings; strongest in Delhi (82,125), then Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

Up 78% to 219,320 bookings; strongest in Delhi (82,125), then Bengaluru, Hyderabad. Premium dining: 1.6 million bookings; Mumbai, Bengaluru over 120% growth; Jaipur, Lucknow over 165%.

Note: Data spans 1 January 2025 to 30 November 2025.