Airports are usually a whirlwind of check-ins, security checks, and rushing from one gate to another. Amid all this chaos, grabbing a meal can often feel like a race against time. Do you queue up for food and risk missing your boarding call, or skip it altogether and hope for snacks on the flight? Hyderabad Airport has come up with a solution that makes both choices a thing of the past.





Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has introduced India's first food delivery robot at an airport. As per reports, this AI-powered helper delivers meals and drinks to passengers at gates 33, 34, and 35 in the international terminal, as well as gates 110 and 111 in the domestic terminal.

How The Robot Works?

No more standing in lines or rushing to grab a quick bite - the robot brings food right to your gate. This initiative is a collaboration between Refresh 24 Seven and GMR.

Ordering is simple: passengers can scan QR codes at kiosks after check-in or directly on the robot itself as it loops around the gates. Once scanned, passengers can browse digital menus from outlets like Pista House, United Kitchens of India, and Minerva Coffee Shop.





After selecting and paying for their order, an OTP is sent to the passenger's phone. The robot picks up the meal, stores it safely in its compartments, and heads to the passenger's gate. Enter the OTP on the robot's screen to unlock your food. Drinks typically arrive in about eight minutes, while meals take roughly 15 minutes.





Also Read: At Your Service: Travel Vlogger Gets Food Delivered By Robots During China Vacation

Features And Technology:

The robot is designed not just for convenience, but also to entertain:

Real-time tracking: Passengers can watch the robot's journey on their phones.

12-hour battery life and AI-guided navigation ensure smooth operation.

Remote-control backup is available for unexpected situations.

Polite interactions: The robot says, "Please excuse me, I have a delivery to make" when it encounters obstacles.

Also Read: AI-Powered Robo Dogs Begin Food Delivery Trials In Zurich

Passenger Reactions:

The food delivery robot has quickly caught the attention of travellers. Many enjoy the novelty, with some stopping for photos while others share their experiences on social media. The combination of convenience and entertainment is making airport dining less stressful.

The Future Of Airport Dining:

With this tech-first approach, RGIA is setting a precedent in India's aviation sector. The robot is currently active at select gates, but it signals a potential expansion to more gates and possibly other airports across the country.

Next time you fly from Hyderabad, you may just have a robot deliver your meal straight to your gate.