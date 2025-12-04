





A viral X post has sparked a lively debate online after a user claimed that his friend quit a well-paying job to work as a food-delivery rider by choice. According to the post, the man, who reportedly earned over Rs 25 lakh a year, left his conventional career path to pursue an unusual one. The post suggests that he took up short-term gigs with Swiggy and Rapido, not out of financial distress, but to understand the food habits of people in his neighbourhood before launching a cloud kitchen. While the internet has reacted with a mix of admiration, scepticism and concern, the story has opened up a fresh conversation about India's booming delivery economy, the realities of gig work, and the lengths to which young entrepreneurs may go to test an idea.





The user claimed that his friend's decision prompted panic at home. He wrote that the friend's parents "called me... crying literally," worried about his upcoming marriage and major financial commitments. He took up delivery work near a busy university hub so he could observe what people in the area actually ordered. The user claims that his friend now has "12 SKUs in mind he can sell for cheap at high volume, and his model shows he can start getting profits in 3-4 months." Despite his apparent progress, his parents and friends don't seem convinced by his decision.





The post also mentioned instances of alleged mistreatment on the job, saying even building staff "will now scream at him like a subhuman" for using the lift. "But he is still going through with it, and I support him 100%. I just hope it pans out well for him," the X user concluded.

Here's how people reacted to this viral post:







In a later follow-up post on the same thread, the X user thanked people online for their kind words and support. He also revealed a clarification his friend told him to publicise. The user stated, "He has been having a tough few days and seeing all of you support him has given him a huge boost. He wants me to thank all of you. He has also asked me to be responsible and tell all of you not to be crazy like him. In his words, he comes from a well-off family and can afford to take the risk. But wouldn't encourage it for others. He says he will try his best to live up to the support you all have given him.